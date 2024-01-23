6 Stars who shouldn't win the 2024 Royal Rumble matches

In the past, Royal Rumble winners have often been the top stars of the company or performers ready to join the upper echelon of WWE. Booking a winner usually takes current storylines, and one's standing in the company into account.

While being one of the top stars gives someone higher odds of winning, it doesn't automatically mean that the performer should win. Some stars use a Royal Rumble win to catapult their careers forward but may only get one major shot or chance at the main event/major title in WWE.

For that reason, some stars shouldn't win this year's Rumble contests. The next six WWE performers shouldn't be crowned the winners of the 2024 Royal Rumble matches.

#6. Nia Jax and #5. Jade Cargill are physically imposing but . . .

Nia Jax and Jade Cargill are both known for their strength and size.

In the history of Royal Rumble matches, physically big stars haven't won the match. Names like the Great Khali, the Big Show, Mark Henry, and Nia Jax have never outlasted 29 other stars. Performers of that size are usually obstacles for other stars - or the winner - to overcome throughout the Rumble.

When Jax participated last year in the 30-woman Royal Rumble match, she entered the match in one of the final spots. Beating Becky Lynch made her seem like a huge threat, but it was likely a misdirect to make The Man seem vulnerable.

Jade Cargill has been treated like a huge star despite not having an official singles match. For that reason, she shouldn't be this year's winner. She can still have a good showing by eliminating several stars and even set up a potential match for WrestleMania with someone like Bianca Belair or Jax.

#4. Jey Uso has already fought and lost to both champs

Jey Uso is looking for singles gold in 2024.

Jey Uso may be very popular with the fans, but over the last few years, he has had several title shots. He fell to his cousin, Roman Reigns, multiple times, including in Tribal Combat at SummerSlam 2023.

He also lost to Seth Rollins while they were embroiled in the WarGames build. His venture into singles action has worked well, but if he is going to win singles gold, it should be a mid-card title.

Since he hasn't had a one-on-one match with Jimmy Uso, the twins will likely square off in the Royal Rumble match. One will eliminate the other, leading to a showdown at WrestleMania 40.

#3. Bianca Belair needs a break from the title picture

The EST of WWE won the 2021 Royal Rumble. Since that win, she's been a fixture in the Championship scenes on both RAW and SmackDown. She lost her last singles title to Asuka at Night of Champions in May 2023 but won it back for a few minutes at SummerSlam.

For that reason, some other stars should rotate into the title picture while Belair works more on character development. She'll likely make it to the end due to her standing as one of the super faces of the women's division.

When it comes to winning the match, her standing could be used to help someone different. She could battle Jade Cargill or put Bayley over since she's always had the upper hand when facing the leader of Damage CTRL.

#2. Brock Lesnar could make his return in the Royal Rumble

The last time we saw The Beast Incarnate, he was endorsing Cody Rhodes after Rhodes defeated him at SummerSlam. He usually emerges for big events, like the Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, or WrestleMania.

With things heating up into WrestleMania season, Brock Lesnar could easily jump back into action at the Royal Rumble. He won the whole thing in 2022 after entering last.

Since he is still a part-timer and can't challenge Roman Reigns, he shouldn't win the match. He's also faced Seth Rollins multiple times. The accolade should go to a full-time star and not The Beast.

#1. The Rock doesn't need a Rumble win for a title shot

Could The Rock pop up as a surprise entrant?

The Rock shocked wrestling fans when he re-emerged in WWE at RAW Day 1. He squashed Jinder Mahal but left after teasing a match with his cousin, Roman Reigns. With that seed planted, the showdown will likely take place at WrestleMania 40.

If the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship wasn't attached to the match, it would be fine. The Rock and Reigns could battle over familial dominance rather than that and a title.

Due to his age (over 50) and not being in full-time wrestling shape, a Rock win would likely come from one of the final spots. Cody Rhodes won from the 30th slot last year, so this year's winner should come from spot five or later.

A win for The Great One would also take away a huge moment from a star who could use the rub associated with winning the Royal Rumble. The Rock can get whatever he wants when coming back to WWE, so the win should go to a deserving full-timer.

