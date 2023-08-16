6 stars WWE could push while The Bloodline takes a breather - Top stable with former champions to take over the company?

The Bloodline have been the single most dominant and driving force of WWE for years now. The rise of the stable began way back in 2020, when Roman Reigns returned after some time away. He quickly aligned himself with Paul Heyman, won the Universal Championship, and the rest is history.

Over time, the likes of The Usos, Jimmy and Jey, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa would all join the faction. Roman won more gold, The Usos held multiple tag titles, and Solo even temporarily held the NXT North American Championship. They were on top of the world.

Things have taken a downward turn this year, however. Sami, Jey, and Jimmy are all out of the faction. While drama within the stable remains with the core family members, Jey has walked out, Roman is allegedly taking some time off, and it isn't clear what Solo and Jimmy will be doing moving forward.

With much of The Bloodline saga seemingly on pause, Friday Night SmackDown stars will have a rare chance to level up and take center stage. Which superstars may be on the receiving end of a push while The Bloodline take a break from the spotlight?

Below are six stars WWE could push while The Bloodline takes a breather.

#6. Bobby Lashley & #5. Angelo Dawkins & #4. Montez Ford, a new stable could dominate

The Bloodline have been the most dominant faction in WWE for quite some time now. This is especially true on SmackDown. While the Latino World Order, Hit Row, and The Brawling Brutes are all part of the brand, none have reached the dizzying heights of The Bloodline.

A new stable is hoping to change that, however. While Bobby Lashley is known for his time leading The Hurt Business, he's now involved in the formation of a new faction. The powerful former WWE Champion has joined forces with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

It would be logical for a stable to take over from where a different faction left off. Bobby is a former world champion who can make even bigger stars out of a tag team, just as Roman did for The Usos. Could Main Event Angelo Dawkins become a thing? If the stable clicks the way fans expect it to, you never know.

#3. Grayson Waller is a great heel

Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller is one of the most obnoxious and egotistical heels in all of pro wrestling. He joined WWE through 205 Live and NXT. While he has never held a title on either brand, he did make quite a splash.

The cocky heel was called up to Friday Night SmackDown during the 2023 WWE Draft. He took some time to get into the ring due to a leg injury, but he has since competed against some of the blue brand's biggest names.

If Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso are taking a breather away from SmackDown, the brand will certainly need new hot heels to climb to the top. Waller is one of the most annoying superstars in existence, so fans would love to see him get his butt kicked in main event matches.

#2. Santos Escobar could deliver in a big way

Santos Escobar

Santos Escobar is one of the most talented superstars in WWE today. The veteran of the ring first joined the promotion just a handful of years ago, but found success on NXT. He has had plenty of international experience before joining the titanic company, however.

The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion is part of the Latino World Order on WWE SmackDown. He is joined by Rey Mysterio, Joaquin Wilde, Zelina Vega, and Cruz Del Toro. The stable have made a splash on the blue brand in recent months.

It could be argued that Santos was close to becoming the United States Champion prior to Theory's vicious attack on SmackDown. If he can recover, he may win the gold from his mentor Rey Mysterio. If he does, that would arguably make him the top champion on SmackDown, at least in Roman's absence.

#1. WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY and the women's division in general

IYO SKY is one of the most impressive athletes in all of WWE. She is nicknamed The Genius Of The Sky for a reason. When it comes to high flying, few can do it as well as the former NXT Women's Champion.

The talented star recently reached the pinnacle of the industry at SummerSlam. She cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase she had earned in London to defeat Bianca Belair and became the new WWE Women's Champion.

Not only should IYO SKY receive more screentime in The Bloodline's absence, but the entire women's division should. Fans are often critical at how little time the female stars on the blue brand receive. This could be a step towards correcting that issue.

