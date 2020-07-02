6 Superstars who didn't join WWE for unusual reasons
- Some of these went on to become WWE legends, but didn't join WWE earlier for unusual reasons.
- Even WWE sometimes misses out on pro wrestlers who choose not to join them,
For most pro wrestlers, joining the WWE is still a dream and a life goal. It takes a lot of hard work, skill and a slice of luck to be offered a job with WWE. There are some Superstars who have shunned the glitz and glamor of WWE for a variety of reasons.
Some of the reasons may include wrestling for another promotion or having a less rigorous schedule compared to WWE. But, there are some rejected WWE for very different reasons.
Here, we take a look at 6 Superstars who didn't join WWE for unusual reasons:
#6 Scott Steiner
Scott Steiner is a legend in the pro wrestling business, having wrestled for several big pro wrestling companies. He had a few spells with WCW and WWE, before reinventing himself at TNA.
Steiner's last run with WWE was back in the early 2000s, a forgettable one that perhaps ended his relationship with WWE. The veteran wrestler revealed that WWE offered him a Legends contract a few years ago, which he rejected, calling it "illegal":
"WWE offered me a legends deal. My lawyer looked at it, and it’s basically illegal. It’s not worth the paper that it’s written on. So f–k them. That’s why a lot of guys are leaving like Rey Mysterio and CM Punk. It’s a monopoly and the product suffers because of it. You have two dumbasses running it in Stephanie and her f***ing husband Triple H."
Steiner is also not a fan of the WWE Hall of Fame and has been critical of it, saying it was "fantasy" and only in "Vince McMahon's mind".
"I don’t deal in fantasy. I don’t deal in hypotheticals. Where’s the Hall of Fame at? It’s f—–g nowhere. It’s in Vince’s mind. So it’s all bulls–t. Screw that!”
So that rules out a potential return for Scott Steiner to WWE to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame!