6 Superstars who didn't join WWE for unusual reasons

Some of these went on to become WWE legends, but didn't join WWE earlier for unusual reasons.

Even WWE sometimes misses out on pro wrestlers who choose not to join them,

Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle; AJ Styles

For most pro wrestlers, joining the WWE is still a dream and a life goal. It takes a lot of hard work, skill and a slice of luck to be offered a job with WWE. There are some Superstars who have shunned the glitz and glamor of WWE for a variety of reasons.

Some of the reasons may include wrestling for another promotion or having a less rigorous schedule compared to WWE. But, there are some rejected WWE for very different reasons.

Here, we take a look at 6 Superstars who didn't join WWE for unusual reasons:

#6 Scott Steiner

Scott Steiner

Scott Steiner is a legend in the pro wrestling business, having wrestled for several big pro wrestling companies. He had a few spells with WCW and WWE, before reinventing himself at TNA.

Steiner's last run with WWE was back in the early 2000s, a forgettable one that perhaps ended his relationship with WWE. The veteran wrestler revealed that WWE offered him a Legends contract a few years ago, which he rejected, calling it "illegal":

"WWE offered me a legends deal. My lawyer looked at it, and it’s basically illegal. It’s not worth the paper that it’s written on. So f–k them. That’s why a lot of guys are leaving like Rey Mysterio and CM Punk. It’s a monopoly and the product suffers because of it. You have two dumbasses running it in Stephanie and her f***ing husband Triple H."

Steiner is also not a fan of the WWE Hall of Fame and has been critical of it, saying it was "fantasy" and only in "Vince McMahon's mind".

"I don’t deal in fantasy. I don’t deal in hypotheticals. Where’s the Hall of Fame at? It’s f—–g nowhere. It’s in Vince’s mind. So it’s all bulls–t. Screw that!”

So that rules out a potential return for Scott Steiner to WWE to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame!

