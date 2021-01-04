6 Superstars who are likely to win their first title in WWE in 2021

There is a lot of potential in WWE this year, with several Superstars looking to break out. Some of them could win their first Championship as part of the company in 2021. The past year has been a difficult one, but there have been several shining lights for WWE. The coming year will look to be even more creatively fulfilling.

Some big names are yet to win a title either on RAW, SmackDown, or NXT, who could realistically become Champions this year. The foundation for each of these Superstars has been set. All of them are a few months of good, consistent booking away from winning titles in WWE.

2021 could build on some of the great things that were accomplished in 2020, particularly on WWE SmackDown. The Blue brand is once again the 'Land of Opportunity'. That is where all Superstars in focus currently reside, although some of them could move to WWE RAW.

Here are six WWE Superstars who are likely to win their first title in 2021.

#6 Sonya Deville could become a WWE Women's Champion in 2021

The first episode of WWE SmackDown in 2021 was an entertaining one, with the most notable moment being the return of Sonya Deville. Perhaps, WWE could have saved her first appearance back for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, but it is still fantastic to see her back on WWE TV. Deville could be set to have a huge year, after her impressive work in 2020.

The former MMA fighter truly broke out in WWE during her personal feud with Mandy Rose. However, Deville had to take some time off from WWE to handle a case regarding the scary incident she was involved in, a week before her big SummerSlam match against Rose.

Now that she's back, Sonya Deville will likely continue her excellent promo work on WWE SmackDown. She can feasibly match up to Sasha Banks and beat her for the SmackDown Women's Championship, with a move to WWE RAW also being a possibility. Deville could restart her story with Mandy Rose, or possibly reunite with her after the Instagram post saying they're 'good' again.

Advertisement

Either way, 2021 looks to be the year that turns Sonya Deville into a major star in WWE's women's division. She has shown that she's capable of holding a singles title, or at least the Tag Team Championship. WWE could do with some more talent in the women's tag team picture. Deville would thrive in whatever role she is given.