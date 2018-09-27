6 Superstars who are largely responsible for the success of SmackDown Live

On October 18, 2018, the WWE will be celebrating another milestone in the form of the 1000th episode of SmackDown Live. In Michael Cole's words, it will make SmackDown the second longest running episodic television show in history. For a show that derived its name from a catchphrase by the Rock and is usually regarded as the B Show, to broadcast 1000 episodes is no mean feat. What makes it extra special is the fact that SmackDown will be moving to FOX next October in a deal worth $1 billion for five years.

Though SmackDown as a show has had its ups and downs, it has trumped RAW in ratings and overall quality on multiple occasions. The 2016 Brand Extension Draft and the period following is an example of where SmackDown was garnering praise from fans and critics while RAW was struggling to draw fans.

As WWE gets set to celebrate the 100th episode of the blue brands, here are six Superstars who have played a huge role in the brand's success.

Honorable Mention: AJ Styles

AJ Styles

The Phenomenal One has been the backbone of the blue brand ever since the brand extension draft in 2016. Styles has delivered on all aspects and has played a huge role in the recent resurgence of SmackDown from being a tapped secondary show to one of the company's premium offerings.

#6 Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio

Part of SmackDown's Big 6 which consisted of Chavo and Eddie Guerrero, Kurt Angle, Chris Benoit, Edge and Mysterio, this crop of talent played a huge role in the resurrection of the blue brand from a B-show to the company's top show under the watchful eye of Paul Heyman, who was the head writer and the on-screen authority figure of the blue brand.

Mysterio achieved most of his career success on the blue brand winning the World Heavyweight Championship twice, the Cruiserweight Championship, Tag Team Championship with real-life friends Eddie Guerrero, Batista and Edge and most importantly winning the Royal Rumble in 2006.

Rey Mysterio was one of the cornerstones of the blue brand during the mid to late 2000's and with Mysterio's return to the WWE being a done deal, we hope to see the Master of 619 return to the blue bland and have one last run in the brand before he bids adieu to the squared circle.

