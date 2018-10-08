×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

6 superstars who could challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the US title 

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
539   //    08 Oct 2018, 15:36 IST

Nakamura has not had a real feud since winning the US title
Nakamura has not had a real feud since winning the US title

Since winning the US title from Jeff Hardy at Extreme Rules, Shinsuke Nakamura has done very little of note as the United States champion.

After wrapping up his feud with Hardy at SummerSlam, Nakamura has had a very, very small feud with Tye Dillinger and has not really been on television other than that.

Nakamura has tons of potential as the US champion and the WWE really need to start taking advantage of that. With the former NJPW star's contract running out at the start of 2019, the WWE may need to give him something relevant to do if they want to retain his services.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five superstars who could potentially challenge Shinsuke Nakamura, and give him first worthwhile feud as US champion.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.


#6: R-Truth


R Truth has experienced a boost in popularity in recent weeks
R Truth has experienced a boost in popularity in recent weeks

Okay, so R-Truth may not be the most relevant performer in the WWE these days, but the former TNA star has been experiencing a bit of a career renaissance in recent weeks thanks to his unlikely partnership with Carmella.

Truth has shown in recent matches against The Miz that he still has what it takes to compete in the WWE, and he could really help get Nakamura over as a heel, given his popularity with the crowd.

Truth's current momentum is not likely to last long, but he has shown that whenever he is given a push, he is capable of running with it, and he may be just what Nakamura needs to help kickstart his US title reign.



1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Randy Orton Shinsuke Nakamura
Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Full time traveller and teacher. Loves talking all things wrestling including NJPW, ROH and WWE. Also a contributor to, DailyDDT and Flickering Myth. You can contact me on Twitter- @liamhoofe
Top 5 Contenders who may win the US Title from Shinsuke...
RELATED STORY
4 potential opponents who could face Shinsuke Nakamura next
RELATED STORY
3 potential storylines for Shinsuke Nakamura’s...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons Shinsuke Nakamura is the best wrestler in the...
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why Shinsuke Nakamura's US Title reign has been...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Shinsuke Nakamura Needs To Turn Face
RELATED STORY
5 dream matches for Shinsuke Nakamura in WWE
RELATED STORY
8 Worthy Challengers for the US Title
RELATED STORY
6 Current Superstars who might not get inducted into the...
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who should not get a shot at the WWE title
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us