6 superstars who could challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the US title

Liam Hoofe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 539 // 08 Oct 2018, 15:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nakamura has not had a real feud since winning the US title

Since winning the US title from Jeff Hardy at Extreme Rules, Shinsuke Nakamura has done very little of note as the United States champion.

After wrapping up his feud with Hardy at SummerSlam, Nakamura has had a very, very small feud with Tye Dillinger and has not really been on television other than that.

Nakamura has tons of potential as the US champion and the WWE really need to start taking advantage of that. With the former NJPW star's contract running out at the start of 2019, the WWE may need to give him something relevant to do if they want to retain his services.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five superstars who could potentially challenge Shinsuke Nakamura, and give him first worthwhile feud as US champion.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

#6: R-Truth

R Truth has experienced a boost in popularity in recent weeks

Okay, so R-Truth may not be the most relevant performer in the WWE these days, but the former TNA star has been experiencing a bit of a career renaissance in recent weeks thanks to his unlikely partnership with Carmella.

Truth has shown in recent matches against The Miz that he still has what it takes to compete in the WWE, and he could really help get Nakamura over as a heel, given his popularity with the crowd.

Truth's current momentum is not likely to last long, but he has shown that whenever he is given a push, he is capable of running with it, and he may be just what Nakamura needs to help kickstart his US title reign.

1 / 6 NEXT