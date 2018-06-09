6 Superstars who should face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2018 instead of Roman Reigns

Reigns vs. Lesnar has been done to death. Let's go a different route?

If the WWE Rumor Mill is to be believed, the main event for SummerSlam 2018 is slated to be Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. It has been asserted that WWE is positioning Reigns to be deserving of another shot at the Universal Championship due to the controversial nature of his defeat at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia.

It is likely that this match will take place at Summerslam, with Reigns finally defeats The Beast Incarnate and becoming the Universal Champion at long last, after having failed to do so at WrestleMania 34 and at the Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Those two matches were not well received by the WWE Universe, so it is really surprising to hear that WWE is having them face-off once more.

Reigns has had multiple chances against Brock Lesnar and there are multiple superstars on the roster who should face Lesnar at 'The Biggest Party of the Summer'. Let's check out 6 superstars who should face Brock Lesnar at Summerslam 2018 instead of Roman Reigns.

#6 Bobby Lashley

Lashley can go blow-for-blow with The Beast

Bobby Lashley made his return to WWE on RAW after WrestleMania by taking out Elias. This wasn't the same Lashley who left WWE in 2008. He's had time to hone his craft on the independent circuit and with his return, it was speculated that it would only be a matter of time before he faced off against Brock Lesnar.

The two have had similar career paths and Lashley's build allowed him to be a credible threat to Lesnar's reign. However, the interest in Lashley has reduced significantly and his first proper feud since his return against Sami Zayn has been disastrous so far due to poorly booked segments with terrible humour.

The two are set to face-off at Money in the Bank and they will hopefully go their separate ways once that match is over. There would still be two months till SummerSlam, which gives WWE enough time to build Lashley back up and position him as a wrestler dominant enough to end Lesnar's reign. A match-up between the two is much fresher than Lesnar vs. Reigns and it would be interesting to see the two powerhouses go at it in the main event.