6 most surprising appearances in WWE history

WWE is one of the biggest names in the entire entertainment industry today and has managed to branch into several other areas outside of sports entertainment.

The company works hard to deliver something fresh for the WWE Universe. The company has had several crossovers on WWE television over the last few decades, with famous celebrities turning up on WWE to keep viewership and ratings high.

We’ve seen celebrities such as Ben Stiller, Hugh Jackman, and Kim Kardashian appear in WWE, and even Donald Trump and Jon Stewart have played major parts in storyline rivalries.

On the other hand, several appearances have surprised fans in a completely different way as they were set up towards future matches and careers for the men and women involved, leading to something bigger for the WWE.

These men and women are no less than celebrities themselves as they managed to make a big name for themselves before ever appearing in WWE before.

With that in mind, we take a look at six most surprising appearances in WWE history that has taken place.

#6. Cain Velasquez

Cain Velasquez made his much-awaited first appearance in WWE with Rey Mysterio

While Cain Velasquez is known all around the world as a two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion, he will forever be known in WWE as the man who defeated Brock Lesnar in the octagon.

In 2019, on the October 4th episode of SmackDown, Velasquez surprised the WWE Universe by appearing on the show, accompanied by Rey Mysterio, when Lesnar was in the ring. Velasquez was out to take revenge from Lesnar for attacking Mysterio and his son Dominik, and injuring both men.

The MMA star was expected to have a bright WWE career

The mean MMA star took down Lesnar with ease and continued to deliver punches before Lesnar escaped from the ring. The appearance caused the crowd to erupt as they were glad to see a heel like Lesnar get toppled by someone who had taken out Lesnar previously too.

A match for the WWE Championship was set between the two men at Crown Jewel for later that month, but Velasquez disappointed fans as he lost within minutes.

WWE went on to release Velasquez in April 2020, as the former UFC fighter had one of the shortest WWE careers of all time and failed to compete in any other match after Crown Jewel.