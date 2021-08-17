6 Tag teams WWE split up for no real reason

Tag team wrestling can be something special in WWE, but it has been neglected several times. Several promising teams have graced RAW and SmackDown over the years, only for Vince McMahon to separate both members.

There have been some cases where a tag team split was booked with a purpose, with possible singles runs on the horizon. However, WWE has ended a lot of duos without much reason. This has been especially prevalent in recent times and has left several superstars in limbo.

A lot of these tag teams had true synergy, with the members being greater together than the sum of their parts. But each of them was left on their own, or put into another team almost instantly. It is unfortunate, considering how much each team would have improved their respective tag team divisions at the time.

Here are six tag teams WWE split up for no real reason.

#6 Heavy Machinery

A duo made for sports entertainment, Heavy Machinery was a perfect addition to SmackDown's tag team division in 2019. Otis and Tucker complemented each other perfectly. The former rose to near unreasonable popularity, but that did not translate into much success.

Heavy Machinery did not win any titles before their split in the fall of 2020. Tucker was drafted to RAW, before turning heel on Otis and costing him the Money in the Bank contract. He ended up doing nothing on the Red brand and was released from WWE in 2021.

Meanwhile, Otis is in a different tag team, following a heel turn of his own. The two of them were so much better together and had a lot left to do as a unit.

#5 The IIconics - Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

So you split up the IIconics to team Peyton with Lacey Evans? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/h8sPLJzgC8 — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) October 20, 2020

At a time when WWE needed as many prominent female tag teams, The IIconics breaking up was a shocking decision. It seemed to lead to a singles push for Peyton Royce. But she quickly entered another tag team with Lacey Evans, which killed the purpose of the split.

Meanwhile, Billie Kay got over with her 'resume' gimmick. But WWE ended up releasing her and Royce, less than a year after taking them apart. The IIconics together were loved by the fans, thanks to their incredible chemistry and comedy skits.

Unfortunately, the company did not see any value in them. The women's tag team division has greatly suffered from The IIconics not being a part of it.

