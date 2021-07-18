5 moments at WWE SmackDown last night only the live crowd saw: Superstar returns after 10 years, Roman Reigns makes a gesture to the fans

Last night's episode of WWE SmackDown was the first full capacity show in over 16 months. It was pretty fun for live and television viewers alike, but quite a few things happened that were not part of the broadcast.

Edge and Roman Reigns clashed in tag team action on SmackDown, while Finn Balor made his WWE main roster return. Aside from them, the live crowd witnessed some memorable moments that were exclusive to them. They came before SmackDown, after the show, or during commercial breaks.

WWE did post a few of these untelevised moments on social media, with Liv Morgan's emotional promo being the standout of the bunch. However, they will not be included on this list. We will look at those moments that were purely for the live crowd, whether through WWE or specific Superstars.

LIV FOREVER. 🖤@YaOnlyLivvOnce felt the energy of the @WWEUniverse on #SmackDown ahead of the #MITB Ladder Match in this exclusive interview. pic.twitter.com/Owpr7tXe92 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 17, 2021

From fun dark matches to passionate promos, here are five moments from last night only the live crowd at SmackDown saw. Did you enjoy WWE's first show to feature a full capacity crowd in 16 months? Let us know in the comments below.

#5 Harry Smith teams with Austin Theory in a dark match before WWE SmackDown

Before SmackDown went on the air, WWE presented two dark matches for the live crowd. The more notable one saw Harry Smith make his return to the company. The son of The British Bulldog teamed with Austin Theory against Odyssey Jones and Xyron Quinn.

This was Smith's first WWE match in over a decade, having worked for New Japan Pro Wrestling and MLW among others since then. He was known as David Hart Smith during his previous run and won the WWE Tag Team Championship with Tyson Kidd in 2010.

Harry Smith had reportedly signed with WWE a few months ago and may make his on-screen return on next week's episode of SmackDown. The other dark match before last night's show saw NXT Superstar Xia Li take on Aliyah, who has seemingly been traded to RAW in place of Mandy Rose.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Greg Bush