5 finishes to Roman Reigns vs. Edge at WWE Money in the Bank - Heist of the Century II, Botched interference?

Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Edge at Money in the Bank. The two will carry on with the electric momentum gathered during their six-man Tag Team Match in front of WWE fans on SmackDown.

Edge and Reigns are likely to main-event the pay-per-view. The result seems predictable, but a couple of possibilities may spring doubt.

For one, WWE will have been watching the incredible reaction Edge got on SmackDown, which could inspire a few unexpected diversions. The company has even teased some involvement from a certain "savior."

Let's look at a few possible ways Roman Reigns vs. Edge could end at Money in the Bank. What do you think will happen in the Universal Title match on Sunday? Let us know in the comments section below.

#5 The Usos help Roman Reigns defeat Edge at Money in the Bank

Probably the most infuriating outcome, Jimmy and Jey Uso could play a pivotal part in the Universal Championship match at Money in the Bank. Jey has previously thwarted Edge's Universal Title hopes, interfering in the main event of WrestleMania 37. This time, his twin brother could join in the trouble.

The two of them have reunited with Roman Reigns and together, The Bloodline is stronger than ever. And while The Rated-R Superstar has handled The Usos so far, their interference might prove too much on Sunday.

Edge did get some help from Rey and Dominik Mysterio. However, the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions may lose their titles to Jimmy and Jey on the Money in the Bank Kickoff Show.

That could be the catalyst for The Usos helping Roman Reigns defeat Edge and all three standing tall as Champions. It would garner immense heat for The Head of The Table and his cousins. But WWE can end this match in other ways, whether Reigns retains the title or not.

Edited by Vishal Kataria