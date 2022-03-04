6 things we learned from Vince McMahon's appearance on The Pat McAfee Show

Last week on SmackDown, it was announced that Vince McMahon would appear on The Pat McAfee Show on YouTube. The interview came as a surprise to many as WWE Chairman rarely appears in sit-down discussions.

His last major on-air conversation came in 2014 when he was a guest on the Stone Cold Podcast on the WWE Network. During that interview, McMahon was asked a variety of questions ranging from his time in the business to the state of the current on-screen product.

Before the show, it was hinted that the interview was arranged to kickstart a WrestleMania 38 storyline between McMahon and McAfee. On that note, let's take a look at six things we learned from Vince McMahon's appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

#6 The WWE Chairman thinks Brock Lesnar is a smart son of a b*tch

Brock Lesnar is the current WWE Champion

Pat McAfee asked Vince to explain current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. McMahon described him as an extraordinary person who is very intelligent. The Chairman of the Board even stated that The Beast Incarnate is more intelligent than most people perceive him to be.

A few weeks ago, on the same podcast, Lesnar described Vince as a father figure and credited him for a lot of his successes in life. They clearly have massive respect for each other.

#5 McMahon received death threats while expanding WWE

Back in the '80s, when Vince was beginning to expand his WWE empire, it involved him raiding many local territories for talent. According to McMahon, it sparked several promoters banding together to murder him.

McMahon told a story that current AEW commentator Jim Ross relayed to him. The latter was once sitting in a toilet cubicle when he overheard conversations about taking out Vince. Of course, the promoters did not succeed in their quest in the end.

#4 Vince has some crazy workout hours

It is no secret that McMahon loves to spend a lot of time in the gym. In fact, during the interview, he revealed that sometimes he over-trains himself.

Vince perceives himself as somewhat of a bodybuilder. However, he further explained that the exercises help him mentally. McMahon detailed that he usually wraps up his training at 3 am after beginning at 1:30 am.

#3 WrestleMania 1 is the WWE Chairman's favorite moment of all-time

Madison Square Garden in New York City

Pat McAfee asked Vinny Mac about his all-time favorite moment in WWE. As a response, McMahon stated it was the first-ever WrestleMania at Madison Square Garden in 1985.

Vince revealed that he put everything into the event financially, risking it all in a bid for it to be a success. Many years later, with WrestleMania 38 just around the corner, the Show of Shows is considered one of the biggest entertainment events on the planet. His risk certainly paid off.

#2 Vince McMahon praised Pat McAfee before granting him a match at WrestleMania 38

Pat McAfee will compete at WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium

Vince McMahon heaped a ton of praise on SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee and revealed that he allows him to get on with his job at the announce desk.

McMahon then stunned the podcast host by granting him a match at WrestleMania. A surprised yet grateful McAfee accepted, but his opponent was not disclosed.

#1 Vince McMahon will induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame

The Undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year

On February 18, it was announced that The Undertaker would be the headlining induction of WWE Hall of Fame this year.

To follow this up, Vince McMahon revealed that he would be the one to induct him on April 1 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. He disclosed that it will be one of the most challenging things he will ever do because he loves The Undertaker, both the character and the man. Bidding The Phenom goodbye will surely be hard for The WWE Chairman.

