6 things SmackDown Live got right after SummerSlam

Nikhil Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.47K // 22 Aug 2018, 18:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Viper

This week's episode of SmackDown Live was way better than the previous installments of the show. The fact that SmackDown was more interesting than ever is courtesy of the decisions taken by WWE at SummerSlam.

SmackDown built momentum on it's up and running storylines involving Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy, major title changes, and great promos. SmackDown Live ended up being better than decent. With all the backlash SmackDown has received over the last couple of months, this was a great attempt to redeem some mistakes.

So what went right for SmackDown Live this week? Let's discuss 6 things WWE got right at the SmackDown Live after SummerSlam.

#1 The encounter between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch for the most part of her career has been a babyface. Debuting way back in 2002, Becky Lynch has been a constant face in the WWE since 2013.

Making a return at NXT, and being a part of the developmental arena from 2013 to 2015, Becky Lynch had a successful run as first ever SmackDown Live Women's Champion in early 2016. After a short lived championship reign, it was downhill from there for the future WWE Hall of Famer.

With Becky Lynch turning heel at SummerSlam, it was evident from the crowd reaction at Brooklyn that the heel turn was welcomed by the WWE Universe. SmackDown Live took the newfound rivalry between two old friends to a different level.

A great promo from Becky Lynch and the altercation with Charlotte Flair saw the entire female roster in the ring trying to separate the two superstars.

The women's division looks more complete now that the championship belt is between two wrestlers who can give a great title match-up. SmackDown Live has rightly succeeded in giving justice to the Women's Championship.

1 / 6 NEXT