6 Things that must happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

This week could be a very entertaining one for wrestling fans

WWE seems to have gotten their creatives back on track after they lost the path during the latter months of last year. Since this year has begun, RAW, NXT, and SmackDown have been delivering some of the best storylines and content we’ve seen in a long time.

Last week, we saw some unexpected returns on RAW and NXT as Ruby Riott and The Velveteen Dream match their way back to the action.

RAW also got the next challenger for the WWE Championship for Super Showdown, as Ricochet downed Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a gutsy effort.

NXT built on several rivalries between Undisputed Era, the Broserweights, Tommaso Ciampa, and the most bitter one between Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor.

SmackDown capped off the week with new challengers for The Fiend’s Universal Championship and Bayley’s SmackDown Women’s Championship.

With so much going on it the wrestling world, we will look at the 6 things that must happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#6 Ruby Riott explains her actions

Last week on RAW. Lana and Liv Morgan battled in a one-on-one match to continue their ongoing rivalry. While Lana faked an injury during the match to gain an undue advantage, she was unsuccessful in getting the better of Liv.

Liv managed to defeat Lana convincingly, after which we saw her former partner Ruby Riott return to RAW after several months. While fans and Liv believed Ruby would embrace Liv and get the team running again, she attacked Liv instead and laid her out.

This week, Ruby should be used on RAW once again to continue the momentum and work on the advantage. She should appear to address the WWE Universe about the Riott Squad’s separation and how Liv and Sarah Logan were holding her back. She should then declare war on Liv and any other Superstar's out there who doubts her abilities, vowing to become the leader of the entire Women’s division.

This will help WWE bring Ruby back into the spotlight and make her a threatening heel which is required on RAW at the time. By utilizing Ruby right after her attack on Liv, WWE will hopefully not waste any time or the impact of the attack and continue to build Ruby forward.

