6 things that need to happen at TLC

Styles and Bryan will contest for the WWE Championship.

As 2018 draws to a close, the last pay-per-view of the year Tables, Ladders and Chairs has a number of exciting matches including two of the pay-per-view’s titular matches. This is the last chance WWE has to really hone or change their storylines before the road to WrestleMania starts next year at Royal Rumble.

Some matches are already significant in shaping how next year will start, like Baron Corbin taking on Braun Strowman, where Corbin winning will cement his official title as General Manager of Raw whereas Strowman’s win will not only strip Corbin of all authoritative power but will grant him another opportunity for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble.

However, regardless if the match is for a title or a very personal feud, there are a number of things that the WWE need to do to make sure that not only it is a great pay-per-view for the fans to remember but also to steer them to a very exciting start to 2019.

#6 The Man or The Empress wins the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship match

Anyone but Charlotte winning will be a great result.

The three women facing each other for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship are no strangers to creating history in the WWE. Charlotte won the first ever women’s Hell in a Cell match back in 2016, Asuka claimed the first ever women’s Royal Rumble victory this year, while Becky Lynch won the first ever Last Woman Standing match a few months ago at Evolution.

History will be created once again this Sunday at TLC, with the first ever women’s tables, ladders and chairs match to take place with one of these wrestlers getting another nod for being the first ever to win a new women’s match, not to mention having the title to take home afterwards.

Even though each wrestler is exceptionally talented in the ring, the one wrestler that shouldn’t win this match is the Queen. If there is one match that is almost a certainty for WrestleMania next year, it is that Charlotte will face Ronda Rousey for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship, with Charlotte most likely winning the Royal Rumble to move back over to Monday nights. Her savage attack on Rousey at Survivor Series started sowing the seeds for a rematch at the grandest stage of them all, and possibly even headlining it.

Winning at TLC would be problematic as it would fail to give this match a clear direction, as both wrestlers would be Champions, so unless the WWE decides to unify the titles, the SmackDown title would need to change hands again very quickly, making it a pointless reign.

Either of the other options would be better, as it would either finally give Asuka (the woman who owns the title of the longest undefeated streak in WWE), a championship on one of the main shows, or it’d continue Becky Lynch’s ever-growing popular reign as SmackDown Women’s champion. For these reasons, anyone but Charlotte winning would be a great outcome.

