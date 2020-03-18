6 things we learned from Bret Hart's appearance on Stone Cold's Broken Skull Sessions

This week's WWE Network premiere was Bret Hart on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, a show that dropped following Monday Night Raw and it was arguably the most interesting since Hart was finally able to tell his side of the story when it comes to the Montreal Screwjob.

Bret Hart and WWE are now on much better terms despite the fact that Hart was recently invited onto AEW TV, but there was a time when many fans believed that Bret Hart would never set foot in a WWE ring again and finally he was able to reveal how personal he believed the Screwjob was.

Hart was also able to make a number of other interesting facts about his career public knowledge, so here are six things that we learned when The Hitman sat down with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

#6. It was Bret Hart who convinced Vince McMahon to sign Steve Austin

Bret Hart was already part of WWE long before Stone Cold Steve Austin was ever created, but he was able to reveal alongside the former WWE Champion that it was actually him who got Vince McMahon to sign him to WWE.

Austin was down in ECW at the time and Hart had seen what he could do and thought that he would be a decent option for WWE. Hart revealed that he went on to have a conversation with the Chairman and the next thing he knew, Austin was a WWE superstar.

"I remember talking about you [Austin]. I think you just signed with ECW and I said, 'why don't you guys grab Steve Austin' he was free, he was available. I said 'you're looking for new guys all the time and he's one of the best guys down there and they just let him go with WCW' and I said 'I don't know why you didn't grab him' and I talked to Vince about it and I remember the next week you were sitting in the dressing room."

