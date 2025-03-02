6 Things WWE subtly told us at Elimination Chamber 2025

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 ended with John Cena turning heel for the first time in over 20 years. Further, his stunning alliance with The Rock shook the entire WWE Universe. As the final stop before WrestleMania 41, the event set the stage for what’s to come at this year’s Show of Shows.

In this article, we will explore six things WWE subtly told us at the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

#6. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens is next for WrestleMania

Randy Orton made his return at the Toronto PLE, striking Kevin Owens after his Unsanctioned Match against Sami Zayn. The Viper was moments away from delivering a Punt Kick to Owens’ head before the officials intervened and pulled KO from the ring.

However, the altercation between The Legend Killer and The Prizefighter at Elimination Chamber subtly assured their forthcoming feud. This rivalry could lead to a WrestleMania match, with Orton seeking payback for Owens’ past actions.

#5. Naomi might not be Jade Cargill's real attacker

Jade Cargill made her return just moments before the Women's Elimination Chamber match started, viciously attacking Naomi. As a result, it was declared she was unable to fight in the steel-structure match.

Cargill's aggression stemmed from her belief that Naomi was supposedly behind the backstage attack on her at SmackDown. However, that may not be the case. With WrestleMania still a month away, surprises are bound to unfold. WWE is unlikely to reveal the true mystery attacker so easily.

Instead, Jade may initially believe Naomi is responsible, only for the truth to emerge later, proving Naomi’s innocence. This could be part of a long-term storyline that could culminate at The Showcase of The Immortals in the Stamford-based promotion.

#4, #3. Seth Rollins & CM Punk and Damian Priest & Drew McIntyre feuds are on for WrestleMania

The WWE Men's Elimination Chamber Match planted considerable seeds for potential WrestleMania 41 matches. Once again, Seth Rollins played a prominent role in CM Punk’s downfall. This happened when The Visionary delivered a Curb Stomp on the steel outside the ring that gave John Cena a vital edge to eliminate The Best in the World.

Meanwhile, Damian Priest eliminated Drew McIntyre with a quick roll-up but suffered a Claymore Kick in return, which eventually led to his elimination. Both rivalries were already brewing at the Royal Rumble.

After what transpired at Elimination Chamber, these feuds are anticipated to intensify and build toward WrestleMania showdowns. Additionally, the OTC could become tangled in the ongoing rivalry between Punk and Rollins, subsequently making it a Triple Threat match.

#2. Sami Zayn could be written off from WWE television

Sami Zayn suffered a loss to Kevin Owens in their Unsanctioned Match. The Prizefighter had done everything in his power to leave Zayn motionless in the ring. By the time Randy Orton interfered to stop Owens, noteworthy damage had already been done.

This subtly indicates that WWE may have written Sami Zayn off television, and fans could see the OG Bloodline member missing on WWE TV for at least a few weeks.

#1. John Cena's 17th world title reign is subtly confirmed now

John Cena has embraced his villainous side, aligning himself with The Rock at the recent PLE. Now, The Cenation Leader is set to lock horns with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, with The Final Boss in his corner. The fact that this is Cena’s last WrestleMania firmly suggests that he will become a 17-time world champion at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

After winning the championship, Cena could remain aligned with The Rock and possibly become his 'Corporate Champion' in WWE.

