6 things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Future feud for Apollo Crews revealed, Big partnership set to end at Backlash?

There were quite a few interesting segments on RAW tonight

This week's episode of RAW had its fair share of ups and downs - or mostly downs. The show started off on a high note as the opening match between Seth Rollins and Aleister Black was absolutely brilliant. But the rest of the show was not as good as one would expect after such a promising start.

One of the highlights of RAW this week was R-Truth winning the WWE 24/7 Championship for the 36th time. He pinned Rob Gronkowski to win back his title and put an end to the latter's title reign.

We also saw WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michales make an appearance as he commented on the 'Greatest Wrestling Match' which will see Edge and Randy Orton lock horns at the upcoming WWE PPV, Backlash. Overall, the show was average, but there are a lot of things that WWE subtly told us.

In this article, we will discuss six such details that we learned on RAW. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Apollo Crews' next feud on RAW

This feud looks promising

After spending many years on the sidelines, Apollo Crews is finally getting the attention he needed. He came back from an injury (kayfabe) and won the United States Championship by defeating Andrade. This storyline was booked well which saw Crews standing tall - an ending that he rightfully deserved on RAW.

On this week's episode of RAW, we saw him team up with Kevin Owens and take on Andrade and Angel Garza. It is important to note that Garza used unethical measures to pick a win over Owens last week. Hence, both KO and Crews wanted to seek their revenge and ultimately walked out as winners after today's match.

Even though Crews and Owens have formed an alliance, tonight we witnessed few subtle moments that instead hinted towards an imminent rivalry between the two. Owens is most likely expected to turn heel and engage in a Championship feud with Crews in the coming months. Both Superstars have good chemistry which leaves room for a promising rivalry with the United States title on the line.

Having said that, the creative is focusing mainly on their alliance to build a feud between them and Zelina Vega's prospects - Andrade and Garza. We might see these four Superstars engage in an extended feud before KO or Andrade are moved to the WWE title picture on RAW.

Hopefully, the creative will make the best use of this opportunity and book compelling storylines from this ongoing feud.