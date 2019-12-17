6 things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Huge Royal Rumble match teased, WrestleMania 35 rematch in main event (16th December 2019)

An interesting episode

Monday Night RAW after TLC is in the books and it wasn't the best post-PPV episode. Survivor Series 2019 had a great post-PPV RAW, but this wasn't on the same level. It did, however, end with an incredible main event that was a rematch from WrestleMania 35.

Interestingly enough, 1/3rd of the entire show was spent in a gauntlet match and unfortunately, it wasn't reminiscent of the Kofi Kingston gauntlet match earlier this year on SmackDown nor was it anything like Seth Rollins' epic gauntlet match in early 2018 before Elimination Chamber.

It was made worse by the outcome, but we'll get to that in a bit. However, not all is bad. There was still decent storyline progression and there are some fresh, exciting feuds that will take up the rest of the year before the build to Royal Rumble 2020 begins. We have two episodes left of RAW this year and here's what WWE subtly told us on the show.

#6 A big debut, a big push, and a Royal Rumble tease

This wasn't a squash match, surprisingly

Deonna Purrazzo from NXT made her RAW debut when she took on Asuka. Usually, these circumstances are when the NXT star is jobbed out to the RAW star. However, this was anything but that. Purrazzo was given an excellent showing and WWE has been consistent with their push of NXT, knowing well that they need to make the brand look great.

As a result, Deonna Purrazzo had a great showing against Asuka even though she fell short. Asuka was always going to win and it's no secret that she's set to face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at Royal Rumble 2020.

Becky Lynch's backstage interview put The Empress over big time, with Lynch telling Asuka that she "needs her", showing a burning desire to get her win back over the Japanese Champion.

