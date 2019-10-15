6 things WWE subtly told us on RAW's Draft: Former US Champion loses top pick due to injury , Tag team breaks up due to brand change (October 14th 2019)

Rohit Nath

What an ending!

We're officially done with the 2019 WWE Draft! It's been an interesting one and at the end of it all, we must say that we don't have too much to complain about. In fact, WWE probably learned their lesson quickly on SmackDown and changed things up to have better and more logical picks.

This time around, the Draft went on for a full 5 rounds and many of the mid-card superstars were assigned with fresh starts as well. Not that the show didn't have its faults, but to be fair, it wasn't the worst episode of RAW this year or even this month, for that matter.

The build to Crown Jewel is happening slowly, but in all likeliness, it will speed up going forward next week. WWE has only two episodes of RAW left before the big show at Saudi Arabia and tonight at the draft, here are a few things they subtly told us!

#6 The reason why Samoa Joe was drafted so late

Samoa Joe is out with a thumb injury

It's no secret that Samoa Joe is injured. It's a thumb injury so it seems as though he won't be out for too long, although he's wearing a cast. He was drafted quite late, being the first pick of Round #5.

It came as a bit of a surprise that Joe, a former World title contender was picked so late. However, this was WWE once again trying to mirror drafts of other sports. The commentators stated that an injury can usually affect a draft position and acknowledged the fact that Samoa Joe would normally have been drafted higher. It's a nice little touch to implement in the draft and the approach they've taken has been good and different this year.

They could have easily gone the same route with the authority figures bickering against each other, but even Stephanie McMahon, a notoriously overexposed authority figure only stuck around for her role - to announce the draft picks.

