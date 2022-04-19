6 Things WWE Subtly told us on RAW: 2 popular stars quietly turn heel after 6 years, Future champion not winning title next week?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. The build-up to WrestleMania Backlash continued, with the feuds intensifying. The main event featured Cody Rhodes, who is quickly becoming the central babyface on Monday Night RAW.

So what was it that WWE subtly indicated on RAW this week? The three-hour action-packed show had a lot of talking points and here are some of them:

#6. The Street Profits have a quiet character change on RAW?

The Street Profits took on RK-Bro - a team which they have had mixed results against. They've beaten them in non-title matches but have constantly fallen short when it mattered the most.

That trend continued as The Street Profits got the better of RK-Bro, but not without a little dirty tactic on their end. WWE has been hot and cold with regards to The Street Profits' heel turn, as it was teased, but never officially implemented. Even at WrestleMania 38, they toasted with RK-Bro after losing to them.

This week, however, Montez Ford pointed to the ramp and The Usos' music started playing, causing a distraction and leading to Riddle getting pinned. The nature of the win was dirty, and it seems as though The Street Profits may have quietly turned heel for the first time in six years.

#5. Sonya Deville's RAW Women's title aspirations will have to wait

The Sonya Devile-Bianca Belair feud continued on RAW. It was a decent segment where Deville declared that the champion couldn't touch her or else she would have been fined. It ended with Belair lifting Deville anyway, but the authority figure received a shocking bit of news.

There is an investigation going on as to whether she has abused her power to get a title shot. Belair was fined for touching an authority figure, but that fine was a grand total of one dollar.

While many have dubbed Sonya Deville as a future champion, she is going to have to wait as their match has been made official for next week, and the chances of Bianca Belair losing the title are practically nonexistent.

#4. Edge and AJ Styles and the inevitable outcome

WWE @WWE



It's revealed to be The lights just went out on #WWERaw It's revealed to be @EdgeRatedR and @ArcherofInfamy!!! The lights just went out on #WWERaw!It's revealed to be @EdgeRatedR and @ArcherofInfamy!!! https://t.co/Y2d45ddWor

AJ Styles vs. Edge has been an entertaining feud. This week, The Rated-R Superstar cut an eerie promo alongside Priest in a room with a purple aesthetic. Later on, Styles was being interviewed backstage, only to be assaulted by Edge and Priest.

It was a good segment for a good feud and an example of how less can be more. Unfortunately for AJ Styles, it looks like he's heading for a second consecutive loss against the Hall of Famer. Everything being done here is being used to establish Edge and Damian Priest, and it won't work in favor of The Phenomenal One.

#3. Theory's inevitable title win

Theory defeated Finn Balor as expected to pick up the US Title - his first major championship in WWE. It was a celebratory moment as the underutilized heels on the RAW roster came out to pick him up and celebrate alongside him.

Mr. McMahon even came out and Theory took a selfie with him. Unfortunately, the only thing WWE subtly told us was before the match - the fact that Balor was never going to be the US Champion for long. His role was simply to transition Damian Priest out of his title run, and Theory into his.

#2. Rhea Ripley's inevitable character change

It seemed like a long time coming. The pairing of Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan was thrown together in the first place, and after that, they failed to capture the women's tag team titles. It was their second attempt at the gold together, and unsurprisingly, they failed.

Ripley turned on Morgan and the former RAW Women's Champion established herself as a heel. It was clear that WWE subtly portrayed Morgan as the weak link and will use her to help establish Ripley as a top heel going forward.

The good news is that it gives Bianca Belair a challenger later this year.

#1. Cody Rhodes' improved position on the roster

It was recently reported that Cody Rhodes was internally listed as the No.2 babyface on RAW, only behind Bobby Lashley. However, the last three weeks have shown that WWE is fully intent on making Rhodes the top babyface on the red brand.

Unfortunately, there is no world title on RAW, but Rhodes doesn't need to compete for it right away. It's good the way WWE is handling him now. The indication on this week's episode following his main event win is that Rhodes is the central babyface of the RAW and is likely to be treated that way going forward.

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

Edited by Kaushik Das