Welcome to the special edition of things WWE subtly told us on the RAW before Elimination Chamber. The big event in Montreal is this weekend, and WWE delivered a fairly excellent show to build anticipation for the final premium live event on the road to WrestleMania.

A lot of WrestleMania teases were made, as well as hints of a big storyline shift.

Ahead of Elimination Chamber, this was what WWE subtly told us on RAW this week:

#6. A big O-tees and the potential end of The Alpha Academy

Otis could become Otees soon. Maxxine Dupri has been eyeing the Alpha Academy member for a while now, and they finally came face-to-face on RAW this week. When Maxxine asked Otis if he ever modeled before, Chad Gable assumed the question was for him.

Maxxine Dupri made it clear that they were looking for someone to be the face of Maximum Male Models and referred to Otis as "Otees." With the card in hand, it looks like Otis will be done with Alpha Academy after over two years together.

#5. The Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley match and what might unfold

The Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley segment on RAW this week was fantastic. Lashley appeared to be cowardly when he refused to come into the ring, instead hiring security while sitting at a table on the entrance ramp.

When Lesnar came to give him the contract, he took out the security, who turned out to be set up by Lashley to trap Lesnar so he could attack on him. Lashley destroyed Lesnar, and while that would normally mean that Lesnar is winning on Saturday, that may not be the case.

The Hurt Business reunion continues to be teased in backstage segments, which is why they could finally reunite at Elimination Chamber to cement Lashley's heel turn, defeat Brock Lesnar, and have a rematch of epic proportions at WrestleMania 39.

#4. The Grit Couple vs. Judgment Day on the road to WrestleMania

The Judgment Day got the better of the Grit Couple of RAW this week, thanks to Rhea Ripley. While Beth Phoenix took Dominik Mysterio out, Rhea Ripley appeared and took The Glamazon out instead.

The Grit Couple was destroyed, but they vowed to show The Judgment Day who is boss at Elimination Chamber. While we expect Phoenix and Edge to beat Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor this Sunday, expect the feud to spin off into WrestleMania, culminating with Finn Balor vs. Edge. Perhaps it could be the rumored Hell in a Cell match that didn't happen at the Royal Rumble.

#3. Who is getting the RAW Women's Title shot at WrestleMania 39?

Asuka has an aura about her in the new persona she debuted when she returned at the Royal Rumble. She hasn't really spoken a word, but with Asuka, actions always speak louder.

She tapped out Liv Morgan in a six-woman tag team match to secure the win for Team RAW, and she has the most momentum heading into the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

Now that no contestant has been added to the match, Asuka and Morgan seem like the only logical options to win.

The fact that Morgan was the runner-up in the Women's Royal Rumble match this year was also indicative that she would challenge for one of the titles. Historically the Rumble runner-up has faced the second champion at WrestleMania.

However, Asuka has been presented as the biggest and most credible threat to Bianca Belair by far.

#2. Will Damage CTRL continue to be a hurdle on Becky Lynch's road to WrestleMania?

Becky Lynch wanted to earn her spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber match, with a main event set up featuring Bianca Belair, Bayley, and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat match. Had Bayley or Lynch won, they would have earned a spot.

Spoiler alert - that didn't happen. The RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair won the match, and it was Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai who cost Becky Lynch.

It seems clear that the road to WrestleMania for Becky Lynch will go through Damage CTRL. Lita's return could also set up Trish Stratus' return, culminating in a possible six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania.

#1. The Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes tease

In another epic back-and-forth promo segment, Sami Zayn invaded RAW to call out Cody Rhodes. It was a respectful promo between the two, and while less intense, it was as powerful as the Paul Heyman-Cody Rhodes segment from last week.

Cody Rhodes told Sami Zayn to finish his story, telling him he'd prefer to meet him at WrestleMania rather than RAW. It was powerful, and the segment was a clear tease of a post-WrestleMania feud between the two.

While Sami Zayn isn't sure he's going to beat Roman Reigns, and he probably isn't, it left the door open to a major match down the line for this year.

Poll : 0 votes