Cody Rhodes gets unexpectedly called out on RAW by invading SmackDown star

On RAW this week, Cody Rhodes found himself called out by an unexpected invader from SmackDown - Sami Zayn. Ahead of the latter's big match in Montreal, he came to RAW to ask Cody Rhodes whether he really meant what he said about potentially facing him at WrestleMania 39.

As you know, Cody Rhodes is set to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. But if Sami Zayn happens to dethrone The Tribal Chief at Elimination Chamber, which he isn't expected to, he will be the one to face The American Nightmare in the main event of Night two.

It was an interesting segment for all sorts of reasons. Sami Zayn sounded less than confident about his chances against Roman Reigns, stating that the term "God Mode" is real, and not just a catchphrase.

Sami Zayn sounded uncertain about his chances, and Rhodes simply responded by saying that he intends to finish his story at WrestleMania and that Sami Zayn needed to finish his.

The segment concluded with Rhodes telling Zayn that he didn't want to see him next week on RAW, but directly at WrestleMania 39.

It was an intense segment that saw the two men peacefully part ways. Will they meet again on the road to WrestleMania?

