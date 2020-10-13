Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. This is the first time that we're not going to cover the main feud since there wasn't much that happened between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre apart from a brawl.

Lars Sullivan made an appearance on RAW as well and was officially drafted to SmackDown. Let's jump right into this week's RAW and what WWE subtly told us!

#6 A major Roman Reigns feud was canceled after two drafts of RAW

It's hard to argue against the opinion that Roman Reigns is currently the best thing happening to WWE. His presence alone makes SmackDown a more watchable show than RAW in the eyes of many. However, the Red brand got a major boost when it was revealed that not only was 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt drafted to RAW, but so was Alexa Bliss. They attacked the duo of Andrade and Zelina Vega with a dual-Sister Abigail.

The dynamic duo will remain together on RAW and while that isn't a bad move, it takes away the possibility of a Roman Reigns-Bray Wyatt Universal title rivalry. It isn't a secret that before plans changed, the original idea was to have Roman Reigns vs The Fiend at WrestleMania 36. Goldberg's presence changed that and Roman Reigns pulling out resulted in Braun Strowman becoming the Universal Champion.

If you remember a few weeks ago, there was a tease where a demented Alexa Bliss stared back at Roman Reigns when he made his entrance. The Fiend and Alexa Bliss now on RAW, that feud has well and truly been scrapped. We can't see a scenario where there's a brand crossover.

It's unfortunate, but WWE likely felt that it was a move that needed to be made. However, one can't deny that Bray Wyatt has come a long way and will be a vital player on RAW as well.

The only question is as to whether he will be a World Championship challenger. Ultimately, it depends on who holds the title, but a feud against Drew McIntyre would be fresh while a tussle against Randy Orton makes a lot of sense in terms of storyline.

We're excited to see what Bray Wyatt's direction on RAW is, though we don't expect him to challenge for or win the WWE Championship anytime soon.