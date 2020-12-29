6 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Superstar to possibly win WWE title after 10 years, Former World Champion quietly turning babyface? (December 28th, 2020)

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. It was the final RAW of 2020, and the last version of 'subtly told us' for the year as well. It was a good episode that not only planted the seeds for the Royal Rumble 2021 but also for next week's RAW.

While the Legends Night on RAW doesn't sound too appealing, there are a few things to look forward to next week:

#6. Is Drew McIntyre's WWE title reign in jeopardy next week on RAW?

Keith Lee and Drew McIntyre

This week's episode of RAW opened with Sheamus and Keith Lee once again at odds despite Drew McIntyre's presence as the mediator. The clash of egos led to a No. 1 contender's match and Keith Lee defeated Sheamus in a solid bout to secure a WWE Championship opportunity on RAW next week.

It's an interesting match-up, but the WWE title picture may have gotten a lot more complicated than we imagine. Keith Lee vs. Drew McIntyre is a straightforward WWE title match.

However, The Miz could be added to the mix...again. At TLC, The Miz failed his Money in the Bank cash-in, but there was a major technicality in play that didn't come up until this episode of RAW.

The Miz was unsuccessful against Gran Metalik in a singles match. While it seemed like he was going on a downward spiral, he was seen later on the stairs next to John Morrison, brooding over his luck.

Adam Pearce came to them with the Money in the Bank briefcase. While he admitted that he would have liked to smack The Miz in the face with it, the previous point was brought up. John Morrison cashed in the MITB briefcase on The Miz's behalf and that means that it didn't count.

As a result, The Miz is now Mr. Money in the Bank again. Drew McIntyre's WWE title reign is in jeopardy and next week on RAW, he has a lot more than just Keith Lee to worry about.

Don't be surprised to see The Miz unexpectedly emerge as the WWE Champion next week after nearly ten years. It was nine years ago when he last held the WWE title and 10 years ago since he last won it.

Will he emerge as an unexpected transitional WWE Champion next week on RAW?