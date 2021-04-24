6 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Backstage secret behind Cesaro-Roman Reigns feud, History-making title change to take place soon?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. The Blue brand has been levels above RAW, and the same was the case this week. The central feud, of course, was the Universal Championship feud, but all the other title pictures have contenders lined up and several matches were made official.

Let's start with the main event feud on SmackDown involving the likes of Roman Reigns, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso!

#6. Cesaro and the incredible fallout from SmackDown

There's a lot to unpack from the main event feud on SmackDown. Right now, the direction seems to be Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro as the main event of WrestleMania Backlash.

It's the perfect match, and with all the momentum that The Swiss Superman has, it makes sense. On the latest episode of SmackDown, Cesaro teamed up with Daniel Bryan to defeat Jey Uso and Seth Rollins.

Bryan was actively pushing for Cesaro to get the Universal Championship shot - reflecting a lot about what reportedly happens behind the scenes. The rumors stated that the big difference between Edge and Daniel Bryan is that the former pushed for himself to headline WrestleMania, while the latter constantly pushed to get other superstars over.

Daniel Bryan's 2021 losses to Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura are a reflection of that. What happened on SmackDown this week was simply what goes on behind the scenes - which means that Bryan might have a big part to play in Cesaro's current Universal Title feud.

In the final SmackDown segment, Roman Reigns brushed Cesaro aside and told Daniel Bryan that he would offer him a title shot next week instead. Since Reigns never liked Bryan, he told him that when he wins, The Leader of the Yes Movement should leave SmackDown.

While it isn't a "loser leaves SmackDown" match, it's likely WWE's way of writing Daniel Bryan off for a few months. With his contract reportedly expiring in September this year, it could mean that he is officially transitioning into a part-time superstar after next week's episode of SmackDown.

Also, it could be a way of getting heat on Roman Reigns for his feud against Cesaro. Unfortunately, The Swiss Superman didn't get a good look when Roman Reigns brushed him off as easily as he did.

