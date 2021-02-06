Report: Details on major backstage difference between Edge and Daniel Bryan revealed

Edge and Daniel Bryan are two of the most iconic WWE Superstars in the company today. Both men have solidified their legacies by becoming multi-time World Champions. However, a recent report revealed that while Daniel Bryan is constantly trying to use his position in the company to get other Superstars over, Edge has made it known that he wants to be in the main event spot.

Edge won the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match despite rumors stating that Daniel Bryan was the Superstar who had been shortlisted to win this year's Rumble. Only these two Superstars had cut promos regarding the Royal Rumble, leading to speculation that the winner was going to be one of them.

Dave Meltzer of WON noted that both of these Superstars have creative freedom and Daniel Bryan always chooses to push other Superstars after they defeat him, while Edge wants to position himself as a main-event player.

It is notable the difference with Edge and Daniel Bryan on the creative team. It was notable that they were the two people who got substantial interview time leading to the match, but Edge, at 47, was pushing for a main event title shot, while Bryan, at 39, in his position was pushing constantly to get other people over.

Edge and Daniel Bryan could wrestle each other in the future

The report also revealed that Edge has asked to face Daniel Bryan in the future. A match between these two icons will surely be something that the fans would love to see.

Edge has pushed that he’d like to have a match with Bryan this year.

Daniel Bryan has not been a part of the main event scene as of late and can be seen on SmackDown pushing talents like Otis, Chad Gable, and Cesaro. He has lost to Cesaro cleanly in recent weeks on SmackDown, which added major credibility to The Swiss Cyborg's character.