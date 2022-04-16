6 Things WWE Subtly told us on SmackDown: Major title change not happening on RAW, 32-year-old star set for a huge singles push?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. It wasn't a star-studded episode as there were two notable absences in Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey.

However, the central storyline on the blue brand this week was the next championship unification that is set to take place at WrestleMania Backlash. We had a solid title match, good storytelling, and storyline progression as well.

Here is the fallout and implications of an action-packed episode of SmackDown this week!

#6. The fallout of Rhea Ripley's win on SmackDown

Rhea Ripley faced Naomi this week on SmackDown and picked up a big win over one-half of the women's tag team champions. What it seemed to imply was two major things - one, Ripley is the "strong" link of the team, and secondly - their chances of becoming the new champions on RAW are slim.

As you may know, the two teams are set to collide for the tag team titles on the red brand next week. However, given that the challengers got the last laugh before the match, it usually means that there won't be a title change.

#5. The rise of Madcap Moss

Madcap Moss began his singles journey on SmackDown this week. While he wore ridiculous suspenders, he shredded off the old persona in favor of a new one. We're not sure how long it's going to last, but hopefully, it can go on for as long as possible.

This week's episode of SmackDown saw Moss come out without Happy Corbin and he defeated Humberto. Not only did he defeat him, but he essentially bulldozed through him, establishing himself as a bit of a powerhouse.

WWE did a great job with the face turn, and now it's on them to maintain his momentum. It's clear that there is something there to work with and we could be seeing the rise of a new star.

#4. Establishing Butch's unhinged character

In what was a mix of sad and funny, Pat McAfee referred to Butch as The Rabid Wolverine. For those who don't know, that was the nickname of the deceased Chris Benoit.

This week, the brief but hilarious segment saw the establishment of Butch's unhinged character. He even went "missing" for a bit before it was seen that he assaulted Xavier Woods - the man who beat him in his in-ring debut on SmackDown.

It's admittedly entertaining, and quite a stretch from Butch's character in NXT UK.

#3. Ricochet's big push continues, but how far will it go?

This week on SmackDown, we finally got to see the anticipated match-up between Intercontinental Champion Ricochet and former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. It was a crucial title defense, and Ricochet's win signifies that the company has no plans for Mahal whatsoever.

The experiment with Mahal began five years ago, and he has never received the same type of push since then, and from the look of it - he won't, either. As for Ricochet, he is likely destined for a reign that has a decent tenure filled with a few title defenses against lower-card superstars before dropping the title.

#2. Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre will likely continue for longer

Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre happened on SmackDown again this week. However, the outcome was similar as Zayn simply ran away from The Scottish Warrior. While McIntyre went into the crowd, he couldn't get Sami Zayn.

This prompted Adam Pearce to book a lumberjack match between the two for next week. While it looks like that will result in a conclusive finish, it may not do that. Instead, don't be surprised to see Zayn find a way to weasel out of the match again.

In all likeliness, we're going to get the bout at WrestleMania Backlash.

#1. The unfortunate implications of the championship unification

The title unification bout is official. After Roman Reigns unified both world championships, The Usos and RK-Bro will be looking to do the same. RK-Bro made the jump to SmackDown this week, and Randy Orton accepted the challenge that The Usos put forth to unify the titles.

Jimmy Uso would strike a cheap shot on Riddle, leading to The King Of Bros demanding a match against him on SmackDown. He beat Jimmy in the main event to stand tall, but we can't help but wonder about the implication of the unification.

It could mean that WWE is planning to end the brand split, so don't be surprised to see more unification matches occur over time.

