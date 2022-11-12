6 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Real-life couple to get paired on-screen, 19-year veteran teased as Bray Wyatt's first opponent

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. The episode was gripping from start to finish, with very few negative points to share.

We saw the emergence of new storylines, a major return after 2.5 years, title matches being set, and the WarGames main event being teased. Let's jump right into the subtle hints on SmackDown this week!

#6. Emma to have an on-screen pairing with Madcap Moss?

Emma congratulated Shotzi after the latter won her six-pack challenge to earn a title shot against Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series WarGames. What was interesting about this segment was that Emma seemingly acknowledged her real-life relationship with Madcap Moss.

This indicates that the duo could be paired on-screen sometime soon, especially if there is no proper direction for either.

#5. Bray Wyatt's first feud on SmackDown

Bray Wyatt confronted 19-year veteran LA Knight on SmackDown this week. He said he could see the fire burning within him and asked Knight how far he would go to earn respect.

While Knight told him to shove his puppets up the playhouse, Bray Wyatt head-butted him, teasing his first feud since returning to SmackDown. It seems to be a clear direction going forward.

#4. Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi is the next women's title feud, but is it just filler?

Shotzi overcame Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, and Xia Li to earn a shot at SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. Backstage after her interaction with Emma, Shotzi was taken out by Shayna Baszler, who she will face next week.

The result seems obvious - Shotzi will beat Shayna to build up hype for her Survivor Series clash, but the way the storyline was presented made it seem like a filler. It appears that Shotzi will be another opponent for Rousey to run through at Survivor Series.

#3. Hit Row's triple-threat feud

While B-Fab was scheduled to take on Zelina Vega of Legado Del Fantasma, The Viking Raiders returned with Sarah Logan, who was released 2.5 years ago. Logan had a brand new look, and the Raiders took out Hit Row, starting a feud in the process.

The way it was presented made it seem like LDF could also be included, leading to a unique triple threat feud on SmackDown - potentially with tag team title opportunities.

#2. The Usos aren't losing the tag team titles anytime soon

The Usos defeated The New Day in another classic to retain the tag team titles. As a result, they will surpass The New Day in three days to become the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history.

It's a massive achievement, and their reign didn't feel as long or dragged out as The New Day's did between 2015 and 2016.

Either way, the match was a subtle-yet-clear indication that The Usos aren't losing their titles soon. Not in 2022, at least.

#1. Roman Reigns, The Bloodline, and WarGames

Roman Reigns came out in the main event to celebrate The Usos, but things went awry as Ridge Holland and Butch confronted them. This led to Sheamus' return, and when they were outnumbered, Drew McIntyre came out.

These four opponents have been teased as Roman Reigns' WarGames opponents. Who will take the fifth and final spot? Only time will tell.

