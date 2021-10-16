6 Things WWE subtly told us on Supersized SmackDown: Former Tag Team Champion getting a big singles push, Huge change to Brock Lesnar's character revealed

It was the Supersized episode of SmackDown this week, and it delivered in a big way. Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on the Supersized edition of SmackDown.

It was the final episode of the blue brand before Crown Jewel and next week the WWE Draft officially takes effect. The build was towards the Crown Jewel pay-per-view next Thursday in Saudi Arabia.

The show ended with a bombshell dropped by Brock Lesnar, but apart from that, the finals of the Queen's Crown and King Of The Ring tournament has been partially set - with Finn Balor beating Sami Zayn to qualify and Zelina Vega securing her spot.

Let's look at the rest of SmackDown and what WWE subtly told us:

#6 The Queen's Crown on SmackDown to spin off into a new feud

The semi-finals of the Queen's Crown tournament took place on SmackDown. It was a heel vs heel match against Carmella, who had previously beaten Liv Morgan to qualify. Before the match, Zelina Vega told Carmella that putting on a protective mask wasn't necessary, as they both agreed on a friendly match.

The match went underway, and it surpassed the length of every Queen's Crown match on RAW and SmackDown. The tournament has been criticized for the short length of all the matches, with the overall tourney lasting mere minutes in combined time.

While the contest was going as planned, things eventually got ugly, and Zelina Vega decided to strike Carmella on her face, prompting a shocked reaction from the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

When she went to get her protective mask, Liv Morgan was already there, with the mask in her hand. It caused a distraction that allowed Zelina Vega to pick up the win and qualify for the finals of the tournament - the biggest singles push she's received so far. Carmella vs Liv Morgan seems to be a feud we'll be seeing.

On the other end, we'll be seeing the semi-final match-up between Shayna Baszler and Doudrop on RAW. It should be noted that despite Shayna Baszler's appearance last night, she is a RAW superstar for one more episode, so that's where she'll be facing Doudrop.

The King of The Ring tournament has traditionally been won by heels and it looks like WWE will be using same approach for Queen's Crown. Doudrop remains the only babyface in the tournament, and given that WWE has been pushing and protecting Shayna Baszler recently, it only makes sense that she will qualify for the finals.

This puts Shayna Baszler in a prime position to become the first winner of Queen's Crown - unless WWE pulls off a surprise by having Zelina Vega win it.

