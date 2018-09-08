6 things you didn't know about Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan is one of, if not the most popular superstars in WWE in recent memory. From his 2010 debut, he has made a connection with the fans that so few other superstars have been able to emulate.

In 2014, Bryan accomplished a life-long dream, winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 30. Defeating the majority of Evolution in a single night, Bryan proved that size didn't matter.

However, two months later, he would have to forfeit the title due to injury, and Bryan would later retire from in-ring competition in 2016.

Through training and dedication, Bryan has been able to return to the squared circle. As a wrestler, general manager, husband, and father, the WWE have seen plenty of D-Bry, but here are 6 things you (probably) didn't know about Daniel Bryan.

Daniel Bryan was a vegan

Earlier in his career, Bryan, for health reasons, adopted a vegan lifestyle.

The choice to abstain from any animal products was a heavily mentioned point on WWE TV, with then-heel commentator Michael Cole lambasting him over his alternative views.

In his book, Bryan revealed that shortly after debuting in WWE, his vegan lifestyle drew the ire(all in good humor) of the boss, Vince McMahon. The excerpt reads:

"My first NXT match against Chris Jericho went really well and when Chris got to the back, he expressed to Vince McMahon what a great job I’d done. As Chris tells it, Vince responded almost in disgust, a grunting and then saying, ‘Him? He doesn’t even eat meat!’"

He nearly had a different name

Before competing in WWE, Bryan wrestled in the indies under real name Bryan Danielson.

When he joined WWE, the company wanted to give him a different name, eventually deciding on Daniel Bryan.

However, other names that were strongly considered included 'Buddy Peacock' and 'Lloyd Boner'.

Interestingly, the name Bryan Danielson was never considered.

