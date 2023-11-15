6-time champion to be announced as WWE General Manager amid recent Nick Aldis controversy? Exploring why it's possible

Nick Aldis is the WWE SmackDown General Manager. He was given the role by the legendary Triple H, who also promoted Adam Pearce to RAW General Manager. In the weeks since, Nick has slowly grown into his role.

The new position isn't without controversy, however. The new authority figure made a controversial decision this past Friday when he suspended Kevin Owens for putting his hands on Austin Theory and Grayson Waller while serving as a guest commentator.

Many fans believe Aldis was out of line and that the punishment wasn't fair given the way A-Town Down Under was taunting The Prizefighter. Triple H may feel similarly. If he does, he may bring in another star to serve as a co-General Manager who can keep Aldis in check. That person is Mickie James.

Mickie James returning to WWE would make a lot of sense for several reasons. She's a six-time champion in the company who has a Hall of Fame resume. Mickie is also married to Nick, so there's an obvious link between the two.

Beyond those reasons, there were reports stating that the Mickie-Nick combination had been considered by manament prior to Aldis being publicly announced for the role. Now that James has been removed from the IMPACT Wrestling roster page, she is seemingly in the clear to make the jump.

Mickie James could help fight Damage CTRL on WWE SmackDown instead

While the former WWE Women's Champion would certainly do well as an authority figure, there are other exciting and intriguing spots for her in the promotion. RAW, SmackDown, and NXT have flourishing women's divisions with numerous top stars featured.

Of the three divisions, it could be argued that SmackDown would need Mickie James the most. While the blue brand has the most female star power in the company, it lacks the depth of the other two shows.

Beyond that, there is a ready-made position for her to slide into. The new and improved Damage CTRL team of Dakota Kai, Bayley, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and IYO SKY are looking to dominate the blue brand. Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi are attempting to prevent it, but they're outnumbered.

Mickie could return to the blue brand and unite with Shotzi, Charlotte, and Bianca. The four could then battle IYO, Asuka, Kairi, and Bayley in a Women's WarGames Match at Survivor Series in Chicago later this month. From there, Mickie could help the depth of the Friday Night SmackDown brand.

