6-time Champion asks WWE Superstars to stop doing a popular move after Gronk's 24/7 title win at WrestleMania 36

Gronk wins the 24/7 title

The Revival's Scott Dawson recently took to Twitter and urged WWE Superstars to stop doing a popular move, after it was used by WrestleMania 36 host Rob Gronkowski to win the WWE 24/7 title tonight.

Soon after WWE Hall of Famer Edge defeated Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match, the camera panned to the ringside area, showing WWE 24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley being chased by several people. Suddenly, Rob Gronkowski was spotted up on the perch. He leaped off on everyone, and followed it up by pinning Rawley for the win, thus becoming the 24/7 Champion.

Dawson didn't seem too thrilled with Gronk using the move to win the belt, and posted a tweet sharing his thoughts over the same. He expressed his disbelief over someone like Gronk executing the dive. Dawson then urged WWE Superstars to stop doing the move, hinting that it has been done to death at this point in time. Check out the tweet below:

My God, even Gronk does dives. Can we all stop doing them now? At least keep it to a minimum? — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) April 6, 2020

The WWE Universe isn't stranger to Rob Gronkowski, aka Gronk. He made his first WWE appearance at WrestleMania 33's pre-show. The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal was won by Mojo Rawley after Gronk helped him eliminate Jinder Mahal.

Recently, it was revealed that WWE had signed Gronk to a contract. He was later announced as the host of WrestleMania. He immediately got on the nerves of King Corbin by putting him in a match against Elias at WrestleMania.

Mojo Rawley won the WWE 24/7 title on night 1 of WrestleMania 36 by pinning R-Truth. Tonight, Gronk's dive aided him in becoming the 24/7 Champion by pinning his best friend.

Dawson hasn't been featured much on WWE TV lately amidst reports that The Revival's tenure in WWE has come to an end. He last wrestled a WWE live event match that saw then SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day defeating The Revival and The Miz & John Morrison.

Dawson's tweet irked a bunch of fans, with one hitting back at him and stating that he is currently sitting at home, and not doing any dives, while Gronk is at WrestleMania and is getting paid for the same. Dawson didn't take kindly to the jibe, and decided to clap back at the fan.

It would be interesting to see what Gronk has to say in response to Dawson's comments. He certainly wouldn't be happy at Dawson asking the locker room to stop doing a move after he won a title with it.