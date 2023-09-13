6-time champion should be Cody Rhodes' next WWE rival on Monday Night RAW

Cody Rhodes' WWE journey to finish his story came to a screeching halt when Roman Reigns outsmarted him at WrestleMania 39 with the help of Solo Sikoa. After the event, Rhodes and Reigns ended up on different brands, and The American Nightmare is yet to come face-to-face against The Tribal Chief.

After the event, Cody Rhodes faced one of the biggest challenges of his career when Brock Lesnar turned and attacked him on the red brand after WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare spent months on WWE RAW feuding with The Beast Incarnate.

The two ended their feud at the Biggest Party of The Summer when Cody Rhodes not only won but earned The Beast Incarnate's respect after getting his second win. Following the event, The American Nightmare was left with no exciting or credible challenger on the brand.

WrestleMania 40 is nearly half a year away, and WWE will do its best to keep The American Nightmare away from Roman Reigns until the company reaches Royal Rumble. It would be for the best if Drew McIntyre turned heel and feud with Cody Rhodes.

Why should Drew McIntyre turn heel and feud with Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW?

Earlier this week, Matt Riddle made a serious allegation against a police officer and claimed he was allegedly sexually assaulted. Controversies once again surrounded the Original Bro, and this caused WWE to keep him off television as he missed Monday Night RAW.

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre has been teaming up with The Original Bro for a while since he returned at Money in the Bank in July. Unfortunately, there is no certainty around Matt Riddle's future after the comments he made over the past week. This leaves The Scottish Warrior without any story or feud on the brand.

Elsewhere, Cody Rhodes has once again returned to Monday Night RAW, but he was confronted by Dominik Mysterio. The two have previously feuded on the brand when Brock Lesnar was on hiatus. The WWE Universe doesn't want to see The American Nightmare face Dom Dom or anyone from The Judgment Day.

It would be for the best if Drew McIntyre turned heel out of frustration. The company has been planting seeds for his heel turn, and it's highly likely that once McIntyre turns heel, he should feud with The American Nightmare for the rest of the year before Royal Rumble.

