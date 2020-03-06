6-time Champion sends heartfelt tweet to Vince McMahon

Hopefully, Vince McMahon has noticed Banks' tweets and realizes how much he means to The Boss

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks has been sending out tweets to Vince McMahon ever since her return last year on the post-SummerSlam episode of Monday Night RAW.

Banks has thanked Mr. McMahon on several occasions for giving her the opportunity to become a WWE Superstar, which ultimately led to The Boss living a lavish life.

Banks recently posted another tweet, this time making a pretty bold statement. She stated that Mr. McMahon is the reason she loves pro-wrestling. Check out the tweet below:

I love pro wrestling because of you! ❤️ https://t.co/RDLvSeMubY — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) March 5, 2020

It has been around five years since Banks made her main roster debut alongside Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. The first half of Banks' main roster run saw her feuding regularly for the Women's title, mostly against Charlotte.

Last year, Banks became the first-ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champion along with her partner Bayley, when the duo won the Elimination Chamber match for the newly-created titles at the namesake PPV.

They lost the titles to The IIconics in a Fatal-4-Way match at WrestleMania, following which Banks took a hiatus. She came back months later, and established herself as a heel by attacking Natalya and Lynch.

Banks is currently on SmackDown Live and has been teaming up with her friend Bayley for a while now.