Stone Cold Steve Austin's next WWE appearance date revealed

Stone Cold

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently posted a tweet announcing that he will be on Monday Night RAW on the March 16th edition of the Red show. The WWE veteran has been making sporadic appearances for the company for a long while now and was last seen stunning AJ Styles on the MSG edition of RAW last year.

WWE responded to Austin's tweet and confirmed the same:

Also read: Former WWE Superstar says he didn't have a working relationship with Vince McMahon

Austin is widely regarded as one of the biggest Superstars in the history of professional wrestling. He was at the top of his game during the Attitude Era in the late 90s, and his rivalry with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was a major factor in WWE beating WCW and putting it out of business.

Following his match against The Rock at WrestleMania 19, Austin stepped away from the ring but kept making occasional appearances for WWE.

Austin is a big ratings-grabber and still gets a loud pop from the live audience whenever he makes an appearance. The Rattlesnake has officiated a bunch of WrestleMania matches ever since his retirement, including WrestleMania 23's Battle Of The Billionaires.

With WrestleMania 36 almost on the horizon, one wonders whether WWE has something special planned for Austin at The Show of Shows.