Former WWE Superstar says he didn't have a working relationship with Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon

The Ascension was released from WWE in late 2019. One-half of the tag team, Konnor, recently appeared on Wednesday's edition of Wrestling Inc.'s podcast. The former WWE Superstar opened up on The Ascension's WWE run and what led to their exit.

Konnor stated that the company didn't have anything for them, and the duo knew that they weren't going to re-sign.

Konnor then said that The Ascension didn't have a working relationship with Vince McMahon, and that the boss used to be busy with the writers on most occasions.

We didn't really have much of a working relationship with him, to be honest with you. It wasn't a 'hey Vince, how you doing' type thing. We always said hello and stuff like that, but we would try to get meetings with him. You just never know around that place. Some guys would just knock on the door, but for the majority of the time, Vince was either busy with writers.

Also read: Cody says top AEW star is "immature and doesn't represent the brand"

After a brief stint in NXT, that saw them winning the NXT Tag Team titles on one occasion, Viktor and Konnor were called up to the main roster.

They made their main roster debut back in 2014, and defeated The Miz and Mizdow in their first match.

The team didn't do much for the entirety of their run and was mostly used as enhancement talent.