Cody says top AEW star is "immature and doesn't represent the brand"

Cody

AEW star MJF isn't a stranger to controversies. He is well known among pro-wrestling fans as someone who never breaks his character and conforms to kayfabe at all times. This has landed him in trouble recently, as previously reported.

MJF showed the middle finger to a young fan during a meet-and-greet session and the video went viral on Twitter. The father of the kid reached out to Cody following the incident and the latter promised him reparations for MJF's behavior in the form of free tickets for a show somewhere down the line. MJF, on the other hand, seemed pretty happy with the coverage this story was getting.

A fan recently addressed the incident on Twitter and bashed AEW as well as MJF for the same. Cody quickly came to the company's defense and made it clear that this was a paid meet-and-greet, and the fans chose which wrestler they wanted to meet. Cody went on to state that AEW would never let MJF appear at a free publicity meet-and-greet, adding that he is immature and doesn't represent the company.

Cody's response to the fan

Cody and MJF had been at each other's throats ever since the latter betrayed Cody last year. At AEW Revolution, MJF beat Cody to a chorus of boos from the live audience.

Cody seems to have moved on, as he began a new program with WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts on last night's Dynamite. Roberts teased bringing in a mystery client who will take on Cody in the near future.