WWE could have a huge swerve in store for fans shortly as a 6-time champion could turn heel and reunite with Roman Reigns. The superstar in question is none other than Sami Zayn.

The recent episode of WWE RAW saw the creative team tease the former Honorary Uce's heel turn. The show saw Sami blame Jey Uso for Kevin Owens's departure from the Red brand. While Zayn later apologized for his outburst, it wouldn't be wrong to say that WWE has laid down the breadcrumbs for the 6-time champion's heel turn.

For those unaware, Sami turned face after betraying Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble earlier this year. However, given the recent tease, the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion could embrace the dark side after nearly nine months.

Given the recent turn of events between Sami and Jey, the creative team could further spice things up by having the 6-time champion secretly work with Roman Reigns-led Bloodline. The former Honorary Uce could potentially become The Tribal Chief's secret agent, doing The Bloodline's dirty work on the red brand.

Roman Reigns had previously heaped huge praise on Sami Zayn

The current Undipusted WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, shared his honest opinion of Sami Zayn in an earlier interview. While speaking with BT Sports' Ariel Helwani, The Head of the Table heaped high praise on Sami before hailing him as a talented superstar.

"He's like your neighbour, he doesn't scream Superstar, WWE Superstar. But there's something he has, like an intangible that you can't stop looking. Even in real life you want to converse with him, you want to have a quick little conversation, he'll pop you real quick, and then say, 'Alright, I got a good laugh and now I'll go about my business. See you later, Sami.' He's one of those guys that's so talented that he, whatever it may be, it just needs a little more. If you can get Sami Zayn on TV more, that's a good thing."

