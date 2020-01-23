6-time World Champion hints at Royal Rumble return after 8-year WWE in-ring absence

Danny Hart FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST News

23 Jan 2020, 21:19 IST SHARE

The 2020 Royal Rumble will take place on January 26

Booker T has taken to Twitter to give a strong hint that he will be among the entrants in the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble.

The two-time Hall of Famer, 54, previously stated that he wanted WWE to give him two weeks’ warning if they required him to participate in the Royal Rumble, which takes place in Houston, Texas, where he currently resides.

The WWE on FOX Twitter account asked fans to name their favourite surprise entrant in a Rumble match, prompting Booker to respond by claiming that he will be one of the surprises in 2020.

Booker T’s WWE status

In 2012, Booker T competed in his last televised WWE match when he teamed with Kofi Kingston, R-Truth, Santino Marella, The Great Khali and Zack Ryder in a losing effort against David Otunga, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Jack Swagger, Mark Henry and The Miz at WrestleMania 28.

The six-time World Champion's most recent non-WWE match came when he defeated Rex Andrews in a match for his own wrestling promotion, Reality of Wrestling, in January 2019.

Listen to Charlotte Flair and Andrade discuss their relationship, Ric Flair and all things WWE in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy!