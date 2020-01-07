WWE News - Veteran to reject Royal Rumble spot if company does not contact him in 48 hours

The Royal Rumble takes place in Houston, Texas on January 26

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T warned WWE that he will reject an invite to appear in the 2020 Royal Rumble if he is not contacted by the company within the next 48 hours.

There has been a lot of talk recently about Booker and his brother, Stevie Ray, reuniting to face The Revival at the pay-per-view, but the two-time Hall of Famer is now seemingly hoping to participate in the 30-man Rumble match.

He has previously mentioned that he is in training ahead of a possible in-ring comeback, but he plans to slow down his training if WWE does not make his Rumble appearance official this week.

“If I don’t get a phone call in forty-eight hours… as far as if I’ve got a number in the Rumble. Now, I don’t care if the number is number one, okay? I don’t care if the number is number thirty, I don’t care if it’s fifteen. I don’t care what it is, but if I don’t have the number within forty-eight hours, I will not be available to participate in this year’s Royal Rumble.”

Booker, 54, clarified that he is in the right physical shape to compete in the Royal Rumble, but he wants notice from WWE about a possible appearance so that he can mentally prepare himself for his comeback.

.@BookerT5x says that @WWE has 48 Hours to invite him into the 2020 #RoyalRumble! If the deadline passes, he will not walk the isle in Houston on the 26th. Who wants to see Book in the Rumble? #RAW pic.twitter.com/Xj5MNXjfdx — Brad Gilmore (@bradgilmore) January 7, 2020