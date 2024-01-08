6-time world champion to not win the 2024 Royal Rumble as expected? Exploring potential spoiler

The 2024 Royal Rumble is less than four weeks away, and the hype continues to build. The upcoming premium live event goes down on January 27 in Florida. WWE has thus far confirmed four matches for their big show.

Both the Universal and United States Championship will be on the line at the Royal Rumble. When it comes to the Women's Rumble Match, the company has confirmed four of the 30 entrants. They are Becky Lynch, Bayley, Nia Jax, and Bianca Belair. Lynch has been touted as the favorite to win the contest. However, she may have her eyes set on some other accolade.

The Man recently teased a potential appearance at Elimination Chamber 2024. Lynch has never been part of the iconic match-up. Hypothetically speaking, she could lose the Women's 2024 Royal Rumble match only to win the Elimination Chamber and earn a world title shot at WrestleMania 40.

The six-time women's champion is currently the favorite to (potentially) face Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley for her title on the Grandest Stage of them All. WWE has dropped massive teases for a match between the two superstars in April 2024.

Here's what Becky Lynch said about a possible appearance at Elimination Chamber:

"There is a big ol premium live event coming up, but first there is Elimination Chamber. Did you know that I've never been in Elimination Chamber? I've been in many matches, nearly all of the types of matches one could do in a wrestling ring, but I've not been in Elimination Chamber. So, I'm looking at that and thinking maybe it's time Becky Lynch makes her debut in an Elimination Chamber match, maybe she wins, and maybe she goes on to main event WrestleMania once again."

It remains to be seen if Becky Lynch will get her world title match at WrestleMania 40.

Who are the participants in the Men's 2024 Royal Rumble match?

WWE has announced four of the 30 participants for the Men's 2024 Royal Rumble Match. They are Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Bobby Lashley.

The American Nightmare and the Straight Edge Superstar declared for the rumble on a previous episode of Monday Night RAW. The King of Strong Style was revealed as the third entrant on a recent episode of WWE's The Bump. The All Mighty declared himself as part of the Royal Rumble match on SmackDown: New Year's Revolution.

Fans can check out the Royal Rumble card announced so far here.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.