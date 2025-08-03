6-time WWE champion to quit the company out of frustration after losing SummerSlam match? Possibility explored

The second Night of WWE SummerSlam started with Naomi defending her Women's World title against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a triple-threat bout. The match featured some hard-hitting action, but The Glow managed to overpower the Eradicator and the Genius of the Sky, retaining the title.The real-life Bloodline member rolled up Mami and pinned her. There is a chance that six-time WWE champion Rhea Ripley may quit the company out of frustration after losing the SummerSlam match. In the past few months, The Eradicator had competed in multiple women's title matches but failed to secure another reign. Naomi pinning her at the Biggest Party of the Summer seems like an indication that Ripley may now be out of the title picture and won't be getting championship matches anytime soon. Considering this, Rhea may quit the Triple H-led promotion in frustration of losing big matches. It's worth noting that this quitting angle would be part of a storyline, and the only reason behind it could be to write the former Judgment Day member off television.Even the fans of Rhea Ripley on the internet are upset with the loss of the former Women's World Champion. The Mami is already a two-time WWE Women's World Champion, along with a one-time NXT UK Women's Champion and one-time NXT Women's Champion.Additionally, she is a one-time RAW Women's Champion and a former Women's Tag Team Champion too. It remains to be seen what will happen next with Rhea Ripley following her loss at MetLife Stadium.Rhea Ripley was heartbroken after losing at WWE SummerSlamThe Eradicator was upset with the loss, especially since Naomi pinned her to retain the gold. After this, USA Network took its official Twitter (X) account and posted a video clip featuring Ripley's post-match reaction, where the 28-year-old star is seen heartbroken for the loss.The WWE Universe is speculating that Rhea may turn heel following the loss. Already, there were assumptions of Ripley turning on IYO SKY soon, and it seems that finally her villainous star is on the horizon now.The WWE RAW after SummerSlam is expected to bring major surprises to the landscape of Monday Night RAW. It will be intriguing to see how Mami reacts to the red brand and whether she will turn heel after losing at the Biggest Party of the Summer.