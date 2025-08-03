  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SummerSlam 2025
  • 6-time WWE champion to quit the company out of frustration after losing SummerSlam match? Possibility explored

6-time WWE champion to quit the company out of frustration after losing SummerSlam match? Possibility explored

By Love Verma
Published Aug 03, 2025 23:15 GMT
Major WWE star may quit Triple H creative regime following SummerSlam. [Image credits: WWE on X]
Major WWE star may quit Triple H creative regime following SummerSlam. [Image credits: WWE on X]

The second Night of WWE SummerSlam started with Naomi defending her Women's World title against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a triple-threat bout. The match featured some hard-hitting action, but The Glow managed to overpower the Eradicator and the Genius of the Sky, retaining the title.

Ad

The real-life Bloodline member rolled up Mami and pinned her. There is a chance that six-time WWE champion Rhea Ripley may quit the company out of frustration after losing the SummerSlam match. In the past few months, The Eradicator had competed in multiple women's title matches but failed to secure another reign.

Naomi pinning her at the Biggest Party of the Summer seems like an indication that Ripley may now be out of the title picture and won't be getting championship matches anytime soon. Considering this, Rhea may quit the Triple H-led promotion in frustration of losing big matches. It's worth noting that this quitting angle would be part of a storyline, and the only reason behind it could be to write the former Judgment Day member off television.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Even the fans of Rhea Ripley on the internet are upset with the loss of the former Women's World Champion. The Mami is already a two-time WWE Women's World Champion, along with a one-time NXT UK Women's Champion and one-time NXT Women's Champion.

Additionally, she is a one-time RAW Women's Champion and a former Women's Tag Team Champion too. It remains to be seen what will happen next with Rhea Ripley following her loss at MetLife Stadium.

Ad

Rhea Ripley was heartbroken after losing at WWE SummerSlam

The Eradicator was upset with the loss, especially since Naomi pinned her to retain the gold. After this, USA Network took its official Twitter (X) account and posted a video clip featuring Ripley's post-match reaction, where the 28-year-old star is seen heartbroken for the loss.

The WWE Universe is speculating that Rhea may turn heel following the loss. Already, there were assumptions of Ripley turning on IYO SKY soon, and it seems that finally her villainous star is on the horizon now.

Ad

The WWE RAW after SummerSlam is expected to bring major surprises to the landscape of Monday Night RAW. It will be intriguing to see how Mami reacts to the red brand and whether she will turn heel after losing at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications