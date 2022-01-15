6 times Steve Austin entered the Royal Rumble (and how he performed)

Steve Austin has won the Royal Rumble match thrice, more than anyone else in WWE history. It is doubtful that anyone would even equal the Texas Rattlesnake, let alone break the record.

Interestingly, Austin has participated in only six Rumbles in his entire career. This means he has won one out of every two Royal Rumbles he entered.

As the 2022 event gets closer, let's look at the six times Steve Austin entered the Battle Royale (and how he performed).

#6. The Ringmaster Austin first entered in 1996

The first time Austin entered the event, it was not as Stone Cold. Instead, he was The Ringmaster from the heel stable of Ted Dibiase, his manager at the time.

He entered the event at number 24 and eliminated Bob Holly as his only elimination. According to Austin, he was meant to be among the final four competitors. However, in an attempt to eliminate Fatu, he slipped over the rope and got eliminated.

Nonetheless, this Rumble was the first and the last in his Ringmaster moniker.

Final Ranking - #8

#5. Stone Cold won the Royal Rumble in 1997

Austin was the fifth entrant in the 1997 edition of the premium live event. He spent 45 minutes and 7 seconds inside the ring, tossing ten superstars over the top rope and equalling Hogan's record for most eliminations in a single match.

Though he won the match, his win was controversial, to say the least. Bret Hart eliminated Austin, but ring officials didn't notice as they were busy settling a dispute on the other side of the ring.

Austin grabbed the opportunity and went back inside the ring. He ultimately eliminated Bret Hart to win the match. The two superstars then squared off at WrestleMania 1997, which is often heralded as the onset of the Attitude Era.

Final Ranking - #1

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy