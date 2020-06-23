6 times The Undertaker broke character in WWE

The Undertaker has broken character only on a handful of occasions.

With The Deadman teasing retirement, we take a look back at a legendary career.

The Undertaker has broken character on only a handful of occasions

The Undertaker is one of the greatest of all time. Since Undertaker's debut in WWE in 1990, he has cemented his legacy inside the squared circle. With The Deadman seemingly retiring recently, we decided to look back at the career of a legend.

Undertaker has been famously protective of his gimmick over the years, only recently making certain exceptions. However, there have been many times in his career when he has been forced to unexpectedly break character momentarily. We take a look at some of these incidents.

#6 The Undertaker and the faulty pyro (Elimination Chamber 2010)

We start off the list with the incident at 2010’s Elimination Chamber PPV. Undertaker was a part of the main event on the night, defending his WWE Championship inside the chamber against Chris Jericho, John Morrison, CM Punk, Rey Mysterio and R-Truth.

The incident took place during The Deadman’s entrance. The Undertaker got caught up in the pyro while on the entrance ramp, and was immediately forced to break character to scurry away. Thankfully, the burns suffered by The Deadman were pretty minor and as a true professional, he went on to put in a great performance in the match, which was eventually won by Chris Jericho.

#5 Ric Flair’s retirement ceremony (Post-RAW, 2008)

One of the most famous instances of The Undertaker breaking character took place in 2008 during Ric Flair’s “retirement” ceremony after an episode of RAW. We all know how protective The Deadman is of his character, which makes it even more touching when we see him break character to pay tribute to Ric Flair.

Regarding the retirement ceremony, The Undertaker’s part actually took place after RAW went off the air. However, the footage was posted on WWE’s official website and later on YouTube.

After The Deadman made his way down to the ring, he looked Flair in the eye before shaking his hand. The two then hugged in the middle of the ring, with Taker clearly breaking character by this point.

