6 times The Undertaker and Kane acted like brothers in real life

Throughout its history, WWE have witnessed countless storylines involving kayfabe, as well as real-life siblings. One of the relationships that really stood the test of time was shared between The Undertaker and Kane. From insane hatred towards each other to an unfathomable love, these two on-screen brothers shared a long relationship on WWE television.

Undertaker always had a soft corner for Kane, and he truly acted like his big brother behind the camera. Their relationship extended beyond both the squared circle and creative demands.

In fact, it was their real-life bond which helped both Kane and Undertaker in delivering one of the best story-telling that we have ever witnessed in WWE history. It is indeed the biggest proof that not all brotherhood requires a blood bond.

In this article, we will look at a few instances which prove that The Undertaker and Kane’s brotherly bond extended beyond the WWE television. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#6 The Undertaker’s tough love towards Kane

The Undertaker always told Kane what he needed to hear

Kane is undoubtedly one of the most dedicated performers in the history of the pro-wrestling business. However, before he donned the gear of Kane, Glenn Jacobs would do anything and everything that was given to him. As a result, he had lost a lot of his credibility.

Things got worse when he stopped standing up for himself. But The Undertaker, who had identified Kane’s talent by then, refused to simply stand on the side and watch Kane burn his career to the ground. In an interview, Kane revealed how Undertaker’s talk with him changed his entire career.

“I was having a lot of trouble. I wasn’t happy and it showed. Mark pulled me aside after the match and basically said, "Look dude, Vince likes you. I like you. But unless you get your butt in gear, you’re going to be out of here. You belong here, now starting act like it." That lit a fire under me, and it’s probably the most important moment of my wrestling career.”

It was indeed a great suggestion from The Undertaker. He always wanted to get the best out of Kane and motivated him right from the beginning. But he also didn’t shy away from giving his kayfabe brother a real talk whenever it was required.

He didn’t need to help someone who was a nobody in the business at that time, but Undertaker believed otherwise. And thus, had began an unforgettable era of brotherly bond in WWE.