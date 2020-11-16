Kane reveals his honest reaction to The Undertaker's Wrestlemania streak being broken

Kane and The Undertaker opened up on a lot of topics during their documentary on the WWE Network titled 'Brothers Of Destruction'. The WWE legends shared their reaction to the end of the Streak and Kane gave his honest thoughts when Brock Lesnar pinned The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30.

The Streak was one of the most iconic parts of WrestleMania. The wrestling world came to a standstill when Thee Deadman was beaten by Lesnar at The Showcase Of Immortals in 2014.

While we all knew that it would have come to end someday, it may come as a surprise that not many WWE Superstars wanted to end it. Top-notch stars such as Randy Orton, Edge, Kurt Angle, and Mark Henry flat out refused to do so.

In fact, Brock Lesnar himself initially refused to end The Streak. The mutual respect between the two is what made Lesnar reject the idea in the first place. However, the decision makers decided that The Undertaker should put Lesnar over at WrestleMania 30.

Kane thought the ending of The Undertaker's Streak was actually a botched finish

Many wrestling fans remember where they were the day The Streak ended. Kane was backstage watching the match unfold. Glen Jacobs, or as he is better known, Kane remembered thinking that it must have been a botched finish. He also recalled how mad he was when he realized that the revered Streak was actually over.

"My reaction, when I was watching, I thought the finish got messed up. I was like, ‘they’re going to restart the match or something because something got screwed up.’ They didn’t. I walked out of the room. I was literally so mad about it. I know that the streak wasn't something that anybody had ever planned and it was just something that had kind of organically evolved, but it had become a part of WrestleMania lore at that point." H/t Fightful

The Undertaker himself revealed to Kane, that he did not find out until the day of the match that he would be losing to Lesnar. He was under the impression that he would be winning the match at Louisiana, only for Vince McMahon to inform him last minute that he had changed his mind.

"I got to the arena that day and I was going over. I mean, we had gone back and forth and when I showed up, I was going over. Through the course of the day, Vince would come to me and say that he's changed his mind. man, I was like, ‘Okay, I don't think Brock needs it, but at the end of the day, it's your show, it's your call. If you're sure about it, then that's what we'll do.” H/t Fightful

The Streak was something that made WrestleMania iconic and was one of the many things that made Mark Calaway, The Undertaker himself a legend in the industry. It is a bit of a shock that both Kane and The Undertaker themselves were unaware of the change until the very end.