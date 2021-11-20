6 times Vince McMahon hired a WWE Superstar's partner

Fans have read many stories about people finding love inside the ring. Over the years, several WWE Superstars have gotten together and eventually tied the knot.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are the most famous WWE couple today. Edge and Beth Phoenix also got married after working for several years in the company. Previously, fans also saw Sable marry Brock Lesnar after parting ways with Marc Mero.

Some couples also started dating outside WWE. After hiring one of them, the promotion often decides to hire their partners to expand the roster. Meanwhile, working together gives couples the advantage of maintaining a proper work-life balance. Hence, it's a win-win situation for everyone.

With that in mind, take a look at the six times Vince McMahon hired a WWE Superstar’s real-life partner to bring the couple together in the company.

#6. Chelsea Green was hired after she got in a relationship with WWE veteran Zack Ryder

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen

NXT

@WWE THIS POST IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY THE ROBERT STONE BRAND reminding you that one week ago Chelsea Green defeated Kayden Carter in a successful relaunch. @WWE NXT THIS POST IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY THE ROBERT STONE BRAND reminding you that one week ago Chelsea Green defeated Kayden Carter in a successful relaunch.@WWENXT @WWE https://t.co/0KML82wohG

Starting in 2005, Zack Ryder’s WWE career lasted for over 15 years. In 2017, he started dating IMPACT Wrestling star Chelsea Green.

A year later, WWE signed Green to the company. However, injuries started to hamper her and she could not achieve much on NXT or the main roster.

Speaking to Spencer Love of the WCSN after Ryder's release, Green revealed that it was a blessing to be in a relationship with someone as experienced as "The Long-Island Iced-Z."

“He has been amazing. He knew I really struggled to get to NXT and to be part of this WWE family. He was with me a year and a half before I was even considered a part of NXT. It has been really great to have him there to support me. On the other hand it’s a lot of pressure to be with someone who has been with WWE for 13 years and in such a different place than me. I’m very happy to have him,” Green said.

In April 2020, WWE released Ryder as part of budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Exactly a year later, the company dismissed Chelsea Green from her contract.

1 / 6 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy