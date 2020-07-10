6 Top WWE Superstars Vince McMahon has beaten in a match

Not only has Vince McMahon won against top WWE Superstars, he has also won multiple world titles.

Vince McMahon last wrestled a match nearly eight years ago.

Vince McMahon has pulled off some of the unlikeliest of victories in WWE

If there's one man who epitomizes the business of pro wrestling, it's Vince McMahon. His vision and ability to mold the product based on the audience's needs is what has helped WWE rule the roost in sports entertainment for multiple decades.

While the WWE Chairman has taken a ton of executive and creative decisions backstage, he's been involved in a lot of on-screen action as well. From being the babyface commentator on WWE programming to the conniving Mr. McMahon gimmick and beyond, the WWE head honcho has done it all.

Vince McMahon has even squared it out in the middle of the ring with some of the legends of WWE. Given his shrewd nature and the authority that he holds, Vince has even managed to beat some top Superstars in a match. Let us look at six such names who came second when facing Vince McMahon inside a WWE ring.

#6 Bobby Lashley

The breadcrumbs for this feud were laid down during the Battle of the Billionaires between Vince McMahon and Donald Trump. Both men chose a Superstar to represent them and the loser would have his head shaved off.

Vince McMahon chose Umaga while Trump chose Bobby Lashley. Lashley won the match at WrestleMania 23 with some help from guest referee Stone Cold Steve Austin.

One week prior though, Vince faced Lashley on RAW in a no disqualification match to teach him a lesson. The match saw interferences from Lance Cade, Trevor Murdoch, Chris Masters, John Morrison (then Johnny Nitro), and Umaga, but in the end, it was a low blow from Vince McMahon that sealed the deal.

Vince McMahon would also challenge for Lashley's ECW World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash that year and the 3-on-1 handicap stipulation allowed the former to win the match. Vince dropped the title a month later to Lashley again.

