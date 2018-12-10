6 tweaks that would help improve WWE in 2019

The WWE might need to make some subtle changes in order to regain fans who might have tuned out.

While WWE is always looking to improve its product in one way or another, several things are out of their control. They cannot make top-line free agents sign with them.

They cannot completely prevent injuries from happening to major stars (except for if they severely limit Nia Jax). They also cannot, as much as they would like to, control the crowd's reaction to superstars.

Even though there are several factors out of their hands, there are things they could do to slightly improve the product or make current matches mean more. Here are six suggestions to do so.

#6: Limit the number of constant rematches between wrestlers on TV

Balor and Elias fought on what seemed every episode of Raw during the summer.

There was a point in 2018 where it seemed Elias and Finn Balor wrestled on every Raw in one month. The same happened between Elias and Bobby Roode.

Balor and Corbin wrestled at two PPVs and almost every show between them. If WWE wants us to turn in to the shows on a weekly basis, they need to provide fresh matchups or at least present the same feud in a different light.

Have a backstage interview or vignette involving the two engaged in a feud. I'm not saying only have them face each other once or twice, I'm just proposing to switch it up.

Have them engage in a tag match or film battling promos. Part of the reason some fans have tuned out regarding Raw is the constant rehashing of the same match with the same two wrestlers.

#5: Stop relying on matches with too many roll-up finishes

Another suggestion along the same line is to stop relying on roll-ups leading to wins in matches. It's a useful finish when a feud or match deems it necessary, but Raw or Smackdown often features at least two or three matches per episode that end with a roll up.Like the altering of matches/encounters in a potential feud, a show with the same finish in multiple matches is boring.

It's also a little lazy to keep resorting to that finish. It should only really be used for an underdog to get a win on a favorite or a win to set up a potential title match.

It doesn't need to happen three times in one episode of Raw or Smackdown. It should also only be used to make an overconfident heel look foolish once in a while. If WWE wants to improve the product in subtle ways, these are two easy remedies to some of the shows that have been stale in 2018.

